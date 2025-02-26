AI in films like “The Brutalist” is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]

  • FEB. 17 IS PRESIDENTS' DAY
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
The Fathers of Innovation
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
CHS should rethink new bell system during SSRT
Graphic Perspective: Presidents' Day, a day for all presidents or just a select few?
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Physical Touch
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Quality Time
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Words of Affirmation
Seniors Ellen Jiang and Ethan Schalliol search for legos to build their sets. Amos said, "(Lego Club) is just a way for kids to be able to come together once every other week to spend time together and do something that they love."
Ivy Wei, CMYC member and female leader, demonstrates how to create a craft to members of the Gardening Together on Feb. 11. Wei said, “Giving young women the opportunity to be leaders in the community has a wide range of positive effects, from being more confident and speaking up about problems they might see to knowing how to delegate tasks and work in a cohesive and productive group.”
A woman buys honey at her local supermarket. Asad said, “Understanding the bees might seem like a small issue, but it can really tell us how the world and the ecosystem near us exist."
Junior Emily Lucas tends to a plant at this school on Feb. 12, 2024. Lucas has taken care of many plants at home herself, as a keen advocate of environmental conservation. “People should care about nature and tree conservation because this is our home,” said Lucas.
SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams talk in the Commons on Feb. 4. Lytle said he wants to emphasize building intrapersonal relationships with both students and staff alike this semester.
Students worry TikTok ban shows signs of decomposing democracy
Students in Mr. Conley’s biomedical science class learning about the process and terminology of autopsies. Principles of Biomedical Science focuses on hands-on learning activities, allowing students to explore different biological concepts.
Junior Ismail Kheiri ends his prayer by asking Allah SWT to fulfill his wishes on Jan. 29. “Umrah is almost like a fresh start in Islam,” Kheiri said. “You get forgiveness for a lot of the sins that you’ve done, and you ask to be guided on the right path of Islam.”
Freshmen Phillip Shin and Benjamin Holcomb work together for their genetic counseling project during biology class on Jan. 30. The pair was assigned to research breast cancer as part of a role-play scenario designed to simulate counseling an individual with disease. “Working on this project has made me realize the reality of breast cancer. And it has made me more aware of the habits that I make that might affect my health in the long-term.” Phillip said.
Senior Katherine Ke collects an abundant amount of clothing and essential items for the Med-life club’s clothing drive for victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires. The drive aims to provide support and supplies to the community members affected by the fires. (Submitted Photo: Katherine Ke)
Opposing Column: Sports shows remain predictable, decrease sportsmanship
Opposing Column: TV shows centered on sports humanize athletes, showcase struggles
Senior Joely May Stupeck performs a solo during her dance competition. Stupeck said she practices five to seven times a week for competitive dance. (Submitted: Joely May Stupeck)
Comparing Sideline & Competitive Cheer
Super Bowl season: fast approaching and highly anticipated
AI in films like "The Brutalist" is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Sophomore Monroe Melton perform in the dress rehearsal of Brainstorm. The show runs from Feb. 6 to 8 in the Studio Theater.
National Chinese Honors Society's Lunar New Year Celebration Photo Gallery
Biopics should focus on accuracy, implementing new stories [opinion]
Q&A with junior Tege Holt on music journey
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Q&A with senior Kathleen Williams on photography business
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Month in Review: January 2025
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Mini Crossword: February 24
Word Search: February 24
Wordle: February 18
Connections: February 13
Wordle: February 12
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 3
Connections: January 22
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: December 3
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: January 30
Wordle: December 18
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Review: Few biopics succeed, but “Better Man” does [MUSE]
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
AI in films like "The Brutalist" is convenient, but shouldn't take priority [opinion]

Catherine Guo
February 26, 2025

The 2025 Academy Awards saw films Emilia Perez and The Brutalist as its frontrunners, receiving 13 and 10 Oscar nominations respectively. Interestingly enough, that’s not the only similarity these Oscar nominees share. In an interview, Dávid Jancsó, film editor for “The Brutalist”, revealed that an AI software called Respeecher was used to tweak the voices of stars Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in order to perfect their Hungarian dialogue in the movie. In a similar fashion, “Emilia Perez” used AI voice cloning techniques to increase the vocal range of Karla Sofía Gascón, the actor of the film’s title character.

This form of AI usage isn’t terrible. In fact, it’s actually quite practical. Unfortunately, the extent to what humans can do is limited. Using AI to slightly refine or tweak an original actor’s performance should not be looked down upon. After all, artificial intelligence is a tool, and filmmakers should use it as such. 

However, this isn’t to say that AI can even come close to replicating the skills and nuance of an authentic actor. While a handful of people have criticized Adrien Brody for winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his leading role in “The Brutalist”, aside from adjustments to his Hungarian dialogue, Brody’s performance as László Tóth was entirely his. An exemplary movie is and should always be the product of a dedicated and hard-working team of talented human actors. 

Yeonwoo Cho

Additionally, authenticity should always be favored over using AI to “fake” it. Once again, “The Brutalist” provides a beautiful example of this by casting Brody, an actor with Hungarian roots. Though artificial intelligence can make up for what certain people might lack, the better choice is to find people who have the specific features or skills that you might be looking for. Still, I see no issue with this film’s clever use of AI. All factors considered, it played a minimal role in the film’s Oscar nominations while still enhancing the final product. 

The same goes for production that occurs off screen. It’s no surprise that movie making takes a lengthy amount of time, with some films taking several years to complete all of its production phases. The core of film production should always be centered in the creative mind, but using AI to refine aspects of screenwriting, graphic design and CGI effects can absolutely create a much more engaging and high-quality product. But once again, it should be emphasized that AI shouldn’t become a replacement for human jobs.

Essentially, AI is a tool, and quite a helpful one at that. “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Perez” are two exceptional examples of how we can use AI to improve upon film content. With how complicated and time-consuming the process of filmmaking is, I believe using it is entirely beneficial to the film industry. But when it really comes down to what makes an award-winning film, actors, screenwriters, directors and a human production crew are irreplaceable.

