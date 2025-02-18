Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras

Friday night football games, birthday parties and family vacations—Krista Engbrecht captures it all, but not with her iPhone or a high-end digital single-lens reflex camera (DSLR). Instead, she reaches for her 2000s-esque digital camera. Among teenagers, this technology is making a comeback, proving that grainy photos, bright flash and time stamps capture more than memories—they capture a feeling.

“I first started seeing digital cameras around sophomore year and then getting into junior year, I was like, ‘I need my own,’” Engbrecht said. “So I got one from Amazon and then I just use it all the time whenever I see my friends and we all hang out. We just take a lot of pictures with it.”

The hashtag “digitalcamera” has over 330,000 posts on TikTok and over 630,000 posts on Instagram. Those numbers show digital cameras are having a resurgence of popularity on social media and among teenagers. While some might find it ironic that a generation notorious for being glued to their cell phones would opt for a separate device for capturing photos, there are several reasons more people choose digital cameras over cell phones.

According to photography teacher Kevin Daly, digital photography offers young audiences more sophistication to the photos they take. Daly said features such as changing the ISO (sensitivity to light), noise and pixelization can appeal to different aesthetics.

“If you want your image to have that pixelization or noise in the film, it’s perfect,” Daly said.

While some cell phones boast camera-level photo quality, there is one defining difference between cell phone cameras and standard cameras, including digital cameras: their sensors. According to photographer Kevin Landwer-Johan, cell phone camera sensors, though smaller in size, are more sensitive than those found in digital cameras and are therefore responsible for the crisp iPhone photo quality compared to the blurry digital pictures.

Arielle Fotso

Celebrity influences

A catalyst for this resurgence can be attributed to usage among public figures. Daly said he recalled an example of a time where a celebrity’s influence changed photography trends substantially.

“I know about five years ago there was a huge resurgence in one of the cameras, and one of the factors was one of the younger Kardashians went on “(The Tonight Show Starring) Jimmy Fallon” and took pictures using a film camera,” Daly said. “They said the next day, because of her influence, camera stores that were selling point-and-shoot cameras for $50 were selling for, like two grand because they couldn’t keep them in stock.”

Engbrecht said she credits her decision to purchase a digital camera to the trend on social media.

“All my favorite influencers have all the fancy cameras, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to hop on this and get my own because all these pictures are really cute,’” Engbrecht said.

In a generation stereotyped as being the most online, countercultural practices indicate a want from young people to separate themselves from their phones.

While older generations often stereotype today’s youth as being constantly on their phones, the move to older technology isn’t surprising for people like Engbrecht.

“I think everyone just realizes that there’s something fun in doing things that were cool 20 years ago,” Engbrecht said. “It makes the photo look more nostalgic.”

Digital cameras evoke the essence of early 2000s charm, aging photos that could easily be modernized with an iPhone camera or replicated with a filter. However, Daly said it’s the experience that sets them apart.

“Comparing it to vinyl records versus digital downloads, people are starting to collect albums again because they like that tactile feeling and the sound quality is better,” Daly said. “This generation has grown up with everything being instant. I think maybe some of the kids like the fact that there’s a process and steps to it.”

Gallery • 14 Photos Arielle Fotso Taken via Kodak Easy Share c195

Comparing digital cameras and smartphone cameras

Engbrecht also said she experiences a difference in taking photos with a digital camera, rather than her smartphone.

“Taking a digital camera photo helps you stay in the moment, more than just pulling out your phone and posting (a photo) immediately,” Engbrecht said. “There’s something fun about hitting the flash button instead of hitting an iPhone. It's like you're taking an active part.”

According to senior Tiago Cabral, in his experience with his digital camera, which he said he takes with him everywhere, he has noticed a difference in the act of taking a photo.

“It's different to point your phone at a subject than with a camera lens, especially when you can adjust things like the field and the exposure. I think iPhone pictures look cheap and cameras just feel more authentic,” Cabral said.

Senior Asritha Chittenreddy said she has found taking photos with a digital camera to be a more “one-of-a-kind” experience.

“You know, you don't see the same photo 300 times like you would on your camera roll for one pose,” Chittenreddy said. “Whereas if you're looking at your parents’ albums or something like that, you may see one or two photos from an event. It's not like the same photo over and over, so I think that's just how digital cameras provide that.”

Chittenreddy said limited storage on her digital camera allows for more deliberate photographing.

“It really makes me put more thought into the type of photos that I'm taking rather than with my phone where I have unlimited space or more accurately 60 gigabytes of free space,” Chittenreddy said.

Cabral further elaborated on the unique appearance of a digital camera.

“People are getting into that retro aesthetic, so the digital cameras and their crappy sensors provide that 2000s feel, and people kind of want to revisit that. There’s a different kind of shooting when you’re comparing a digital camera to an iPhone camera,” Cabral said.

Recently, Cabral said he has been experimenting with street photography, a medium where nonchalance and retro-style is in high demand.

Tips for buying a digital camera

As for advice for anyone contemplating purchasing a digital camera, Cabral said, “If you're going for an old look, buy something used, buy it from Facebook, buy it from eBay, make sure it works, but then buy it, because if you're looking for a retro camera, spending $800 on digital or film just isn't worth it. Buy used.”

According to Cabral, Robert’s Camera, located in Indianapolis, is an accredited store that carries great quality used and new cameras.

Chittenreddy said she’s taken her digital camera on several trips and outings, like her summer trip to Europe and prom.

“To be honest I think it's worth getting a digital camera,” Chittenreddy said. “If you like taking photos, I think they're really cool. I think I have a bunch of photos from my digital camera that I love printing out. It just feels very nostalgic.”

Engbrecht said she agreed and said she spent around $100 on her digital camera, which she said she found to be worth her money, as she frequently looks back on her memories captured with it.

Overall, Chittenreddy said digital cameras have allowed her to break free from constantly focusing on her phone, allowing her to stay present in the moment and reflecting on the past more earnestly.

“Honestly, I think taking photos with digital cameras makes you more mindful about the moment,” Chittenreddy said. “I don't feel as absorbed in my phone, taking a photo of every single little thing. When I have my digital camera, I’m really like, ‘Oh, this is a really cool moment that I want to remember.’”