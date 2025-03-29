Carmel Key Club members volunteer at senior living facility and celebrate 100th anniversary of the club

As the spring quarter comes to a close, Carmel Key Club offers exciting events to provide students with volunteer hours. The first event was a game night at an assisted living facility for senior citizens in the area. This event was held on March 8.

David Jiang, Key Club president and senior, said the event allowed club members to connect with the elderly and gain volunteer hours in the process.

“It was a really cool event where people got to interact with and have conversations with senior citizens. A lot of senior citizens aren’t visited that often and having the ability to play games with younger kids always makes them really happy,” Jiang said. “It also helps students learn how to work with the elderly and gain volunteer hours required for club membership.”

Allyson Ward, Carmel Key Club co-sponsor and social studies teacher, said the event is something they hope to do every year to boost the morale of the residents of the assisted living facility.

“This is something we’ve done for a couple years and hope to keep going. It helps cheer up the elderly in our community and makes students more empathetic and understanding toward the elderly,” Ward said. “It’s also cool to see people from two very different generations interact and I feel like everyone comes away from the experience having learned something new and being more understanding of generational differences.”

Furthermore, Jiang said Carmel Key Club is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of the original Key Club being established on March 23.

“Key Club being around for so long is really a testament to how committed people are to community service throughout the world,” Jiang said. “Although the actual anniversary is March 23, we will be celebrating the entire week and we encourage club members to wear their Carmel Key Club shirts to show our pride.”