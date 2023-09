Introducing: “The Summer We Turned ‘MUSE,'" a summer in review, through reviews Dear readers, I hope you’ve had a wonderful summer. As we begin the school year, I’d love to introduce you all to our summer series of MUSE reviews—reviews of various pieces of media that Quill & Scroll members have seen…

Review: My favorite webcomic ever, “See You in My Nineteenth Life,” in a pretty great drama [MUSE] I started reading Lee Hey’s webcomic “See You in My Nineteenth Life” the day the first five episodes were released on WEBTOON and I fell in love with it the same day. The comic is a classic reincarnation story done…

Review: Kathleen Glasgow writes poignant and hopeful like no other [MUSE] The saga of sad vacation books continues (see Review: “I’m Glad My Mom Died” not just your ordinary celebrity memoir [MUSE] for my winter break review!). I took “How to Make Friends with the Dark” by Kathleen Glasgow with me…

Back to School Survival Kit: What You Need in Your Bag Pilot G2s: the only pen you’ll need | Grace Guo, co-Editor in Chief Throughout my freshmen and sophomore years, I was a strict pen-and-paper notes loyalist. While I’ve since embraced the benefits of online notes, pen and paper will always…

Review: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is a visual and storytelling masterpiece [MUSE] I still remember the first time I watched the movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: I had been sitting in the living room with my family, laughing and tearing up at certain scenes together, all of us thoroughly enjoying the film.…