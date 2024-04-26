Review: “Suits” is a perfect blend of legal drama and humor [MUSE]

After hearing the constant hype about “Suits” on TikTok, I decided to start watching it over spring break with my parents. From the very first episode, my parents and I were intrigued by the high-stake law environment as this show isn’t just about fancy suits, but slick dialogue and witty power plays in a drama-filled courtroom.

First off, let’s talk about the cast. Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter is the epitome of cool, his charisma could probably win cases single-handedly. And alongside him is Patrick J. Adams as the quick-witted Mike Ross, a guy with a photographic memory and a knack for trouble. The show starts off in the bustling streets of New York City, where Mike finds himself on the run from a drug deal gone awry, seeking refuge in the one place he never expected: a job interview at Pearson Hardman. At the interview, Harvey, one of the top attorneys in the city, sees the potential in Mike’s encyclopedic knowledge and razor-sharp wit and offers him a chance to join the firm as his associate, despite his lack of a degree from Harvard Law School. Together, they make a heck of a duo tackling high-stakes cases and navigating the treacherous waters of corporate law.

However, the character’s moral dilemmas and struggles add depth to the show’s narrative. Harvey, although portrayed as charismatic and confident with a reputation for winning at all costs struggles with fierce personal demons and a desire for validation. Throughout the show, Harvey’s struggle with his sense of identity and morality is a central theme, as he navigates the murky waters of corporate law while trying to stay true to his principles. On the other hand, Mike’s journey is one of self-redemption and belonging as he is forced to keep his secret of not having a law degree. Their mentor-mentee relationship is sure to resonate deeply with viewers as their flaws and vulnerabilities made their bromance all the more endearing to watch.

Along with the ample chemistry and banter between characters, one of the show’s greatest strengths is its writing. Its sharp dialogue serves as a faucet of authenticity for the show as its quick banter not only entertains viewers but also reveals the characters’ personalities and motivations throughout the show. Moreover, the way humor was fabricated into the drama, truly sets this show apart from others. Although dealing with heavy cases of murder and abuse, it also injects moments of levity and comedy that provide much-needed relief from the tension.

In essence, “Suits” is a binge-worthy series that offers a perfect blend of drama, humor, and intrigue. Whether you’re a fan of legal dramas or simply enjoy well-written characters and engaging plot twists, “Suits” will keep you hooked from start to finish.

