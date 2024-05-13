Pit tickets enable a more immersive, involved concert experience

I’ve always cringed when people would return from concerts and claim that their lives were changed. I had been to several concerts, always having a good time, but never feeling that supposed “life-changing” feeling. That was until last summer when my friends and I bought last-minute pit tickets to see Louis Tomlinson. We arrived three hours before the opener was slated to arrive on stage, and the moment we stepped into the venue, I felt the beginnings of some of my favorite summer memories. My adventures that night led me to believe that the pit is the place to be for a more immersive concert experience.

There are many benefits to pit seats, but all together they result in a more compelling show. To begin, depending on the venue, the view from the pit is much better than the seats. The proximity to the stage eliminates the need to squint and allows for a more intimate viewing of the stage design, the artist, the members of the band and other underappreciated parts of a live performance.

Having pit tickets also forces attendees to be engaged in all parts of the show. Arrive late? Now your view is not as good. Want to go to the bathroom? Someone just stole your spot. Although these things may seem inconvenient, they force fans to live in the moment and get to know the people around them, which, for me, is the true benefit of the pit.

While the proximity to others can be overwhelming to some, I feel as if it is this proximity that fosters the forging of connections before, during, and after the show. During my experiences in the pit, I have been lucky enough to witness the kindness of strangers, from sharing water, trading bracelets and making friends while bonding over our shared interests. These connections were only furthered as we sang, jumped and partook in a celebration of music. I am a strong believer that music is meant to be felt, not just listened to, and there is no better place to do this than the pit. The energy is always high and the music is often so loud that it can be felt pulsing in the bloodstream and ringing in the ears for hours to come.

The pit atmosphere may be overstimulating, but for those who feel strongly about the artist and the music, it turns the night from an enjoyable one to an unforgettable one. And at the end of the night, despite my wrecked voice, sweaty shirt and exhausted feet, something in me always wishes I could do it all over again. So, as I work to fill my summer concert lineup, I can’t help but quote TikTok creator Taraswrld: “I finna be in the pit.”

