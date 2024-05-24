Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?

Q&A with students on aspects of Senior Repertory Theater Senior Will Swigart What is your favorite part of Repertory Theater? My favorite part of Rep is definitely the community. But also the shows we get to put on. Every show that I have ever been a part of in…

Meet your Mr. Carmel Candidates Senior Chris Foote What are three words that best describe you? I would best describe myself as inquisitive, amiable and fervent. What's your favorite part of Mr. Carmel? My favorite thing about Mr. Carmel is all the great people I…