Review: “Ginny & Georgia” is a dramatic and poorly made emotional rollercoaster–and I loved it anyway [MUSE]

In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
The Academy selection process is biased, should be improved
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Traditional breakfast foods arent starting your day off well
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
GKOM council members Zack Sears and Landon McAfee review the presentation for their next connections session. According to McAfee, GKOM council members are assigned a topic to create a presentation on, which is discussed during the first session of SSRT before meeting with freshmen during the second session.
GKOM process applications, prepare for next meeting
AP African American Studies offers an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in African history
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic, talks to the CTHV class. Ostojic said CHTV is looking forward to award season and planning for next year.
CHTV to start looking for members next year
Choirs prepare for Choral Showcase
Media Specialists Hannah Barbato (left) and Teri Ramos (right) shelve books together on Mar. 1, 2024 at the CHS media center. “I really enjoy putting apart some of my time to shelve books and help students,” Ramos said.
Student, media center specialist, CCPL worker discuss the evolving role of libraries
READY TO REMINISCENCE: Seniors Sandra Yang (left) and Pragathi Arunkumar (right) discuss their plans to travel together during summer break on Nov 20th, 2023. “We really wanted to go on a senior trip this upcoming summer so we can make the most of our summer because it is very likely we will go to different colleges,” said Arunkumar.
Students, counselor discuss impact of high school friendships, staying in touch after graduation
Senior Terri Xie draws on a phone during their TCP release period on Feb. 13th, 2023. I usually draw on my phone because its more convenient, said Xie. (Submitted Photo: Terri Xie)
Students, teacher discuss development of AI on art
Juniors Mariam Morad (left) and Laila Abumahfouz (right) take pictures during SSRT on Feb. 16, 2023. “I started wearing the hijab because many Islamic scholars have agreed that wearing the hijab is mandatory,” Morad said. “However, this is not the only reason I wanted to wear the hijab because it represents who I am as a Muslim.”
Hijabi students, teacher discuss experience with and stigma surrounding hijab
Junior Tenise Machaya (left) studies during SRT. “Having a designated study period really helps with my time management and I try to use it as best as I can.”
Students, teacher reflect on inclusivity of educational spaces for Black students
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Junior Cole Terbush plays hockey for the Indy Fuel Academy. Terbush said he enjoys how being a student athlete keeps him busy. (Submitted Photo: Cole Terbush)
Athlete Spotlight: Junior Cole Terbush balances hockey and ballet
Lewis Hamiltons move to Ferrari will limit his future success [opinion]
Lewis Hamiltons switch is a step forward for Ferrari [opinion]
The Carmel boys varsity basketball head coach Ryan Osborne coaches from the sidelines against Lawrence North on Feb. 1st. Junior Mackenzie Woods said that the pep-band really helps motivate the team
Students, athletic director discuss importance of behind-the-scenes workers in sporting events
The Carmel Palladium displays Frost on Feb. 20th at 8 p.m. Frost was displayed nightly from Jan. 27.
Frost Palladiscope Photo Gallery
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Strike a Chord
The Dreamscapes mural faces the Teens Department at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The mural was designed by CHS graduate Conner Heagy and is the new theme for the Teen Library Council event formerly known as the Yule Ball.
Q&A with Caroline Niepokoj, Teen Services Librarian, Teen Library Council Coordinator on renaming of Dreamscapes event
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Aden Burke (left), Bryant Burke (middle) and Chase Burke (right), triplets and seniors, discuss their childhood growing up. Aden said the triplets wore different colored shirts as children to differentiate themselves.
Q&A with Aden, Bryant and Chase Burke on experiences being triplets
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Review: “Ginny & Georgia” is a dramatic and poorly made emotional rollercoaster–and I loved it anyway [MUSE]
Review: Season two of “Our Flag Means Death” is a disappointing sequel to the groundbreaking first season [MUSE]
Review: Priscilla is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: March 7
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: March 3
Mini Crossword: March 2
Wordle: March 1
Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Season two of “Our Flag Means Death” is a disappointing sequel to the groundbreaking first season [MUSE]
Review: Priscilla is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: "Ginny & Georgia" is a dramatic and poorly made emotional rollercoaster–and I loved it anyway [MUSE]

Evelyn Foster
March 7, 2024
Spoiler warning: This review contains information regarding seasons one and two of “Ginny and Georgia.”

When I was sick with Covid back in December, I cycled through a remarkably impressive array of bad television shows, chief among them being “Ginny & Georgia.” This Netflix series dropped its first season in 2021 and its second season in 2023, and since it was an Emmy nominee, I was pretty hopeful about the quality when I first began watching. Almost immediately afterward, however, I felt disappointed instead. The show is poorly written, contains a multitude of one-dimensional characters and is so full of irrelevant and odd subplots that the main storyline was oftentimes lost on me. Even with these factors in mind, I loved every second of “Ginny & Georgia” because although it isn’t very well made, it still did its best to tackle big and important topics, such as racism, body dysmorphia and mental health. Also, it was just straight-up fun to watch.

The show follows single mother Georgia Miller and her two children, Ginny and Austin, as they move from Texas to a rich town in Massachusetts in the wake of their stepfather’s death. Sounds pretty cookie-cutter, right? Except thirty-year-old Georgia gave birth to Ginny at the age of fifteen, Ginny has to navigate being biracial in a predominantly white town and Georgia actually murdered her ex-husband. There are about fifteen plot twists within the very first episode, and it makes the show feel overstuffed and hard to follow. Even so, it’s easy to forget all of this and focus on the entertaining relationship between the two main characters.

Fifteen-year-old Ginny is angsty and thoroughly unlikable (we’ll open that can of worms in a second), but she’s balanced out perfectly by her vivacious and flirtatious mother. The two have a close relationship that’s continuously challenged by Georgia’s many secrets, but from the very first episode, watching them interact is easily the most entertaining part of the show.

Lots of the show’s time is spent on Ginny by herself, though, and that’s where the problems start. Ginny is constantly angry (sometimes with good reason, sometimes without) at the people around her, and she lashes out at everyone in her life time and time again–but somehow, she still has a stable friend group, a slew of admirers and a doting boyfriend. She continuously abuses the trust her boyfriend has in her and cheats on him with her friend’s twin brother. She faces no consequences for her actions until the end of season one, when her best friend Max finds out about Ginny’s relationship with Max’s brother, and she subsequently loses all of her friends. Frankly, this development in the story was boring to watch, but it was also well deserved–Ginny was so irritating and bratty for the entirety of the season that she needed a harsh wake-up call.

But on the other hand, even though Ginny’s mother (and polar opposite) Georgia may make some pretty awful decisions throughout the series, she’s infinitely more likable than her daughter. The actress playing Georgia, Brianne Howey, did a phenomenal job portraying a complex and believable character. Is Georgia an objectively awful person? Maybe. But she also perfectly balances her daughter’s teenage angst, propels the plot like no other character can, and has the best lines of anyone in the show.

The real magic happens when Ginny and Georgia are on screen together. The two of them have frank conversations about topics like drugs and sex (all of which make Ginny vehemently uncomfortable), but they also speak openly about race. Ginny’s dad, Zion, is Black, which creates a lot of obstacles for a biracial Ginny. She has to deal with a racist teacher, tokenization from her white classmates, and hurtful comments from all sides. Georgia doesn’t always get what Ginny’s going through, but their (mostly) healthy relationship and open dialogue about difficult topics makes them a genuinely likable pair.

The show also tackles mental health through Ginny and her season two boyfriend Marcus. Ginny is in a pretty bad state throughout most of the second season, and since she’s dealing with her own internal struggles, she doesn’t really notice what Marcus is going through until after he breaks up with her. It’s an emotionally honest depiction of depression from both Ginny and Marcus, which makes season two much heavier than season one, but it also elevates the plot and depth of content presented.

Even though there are certain serious plot points, overall, the show is just plain fun to watch. The dynamic between Ginny and her friends is funny and cringey all at once, and all the drama and love triangles the characters deal with is something I’d hate to be a part of but always love to watch. This drama is the standout part of the show, and it’s what makes me keep coming back to it time and time again, despite the numerous imperfections.

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.

