Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]

Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Welcome to The Matrix
Making HER-Story
Standing Together
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits
Opposing Column: Posed pictures with friends take away from the experience
Opposing Column: Posed photos offer more than we realize
Reading books intended for younger audiences should not be viewed as childish
Nick Stitle, a teen author and senior, reads a book about Venezuela. Stitle said the writing fair was a great way to introduce writing to teenagers who may be interested in writing or authoring books.
Local teens to host writing fair on April 20, emphasizes representation of teen writers
April 2024 Interactive News Briefs
Students, teachers share plans for the total solar eclipse on April 8, reasons for excitement surrounding the event
Science department will phase out AP Chemistry placement test
GKOM council member Zack Sears views the presentation for the upcoming meeting. According to Sears, different members of the GKOM council are assigned topics to create presentations over.
GKOM continues planning for next year, prepare for final meeting with freshmen
Senior Carolyn Jia reviews scholarship opportunities during her release period on Jan. 19th, 2024. Although college application season is over, I still have to apply for scholarships and honors programs, so Im still quite busy, said Jia. 
Female students, vice principal share experiences with gender, feminism stereotypes in male-dominated activities
Ashlyn Walker, Green Action Club (GAC) co-president and senior, presents at the Confront the Climate Crisis (CTCC) “In This Together” event on Jan. 16, 2024. Walker said there were many ways for students to get involved in environmental initiatives at this school and within the community.
Students, teachers, explore ramifications of water pollution in Indiana, finding solutions
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Junior Mason Buysee reads a recent news article for a school project. There needs to be a better way to combat false information. A habit Ive formed is cross referencing information, whether thats information from the news or from sources for schoolwork. Its a good skill to have in the long run, said Buysee.
Students battle false information on social media
Media Specialists Hannah Barbato (left) and Teri Ramos (right) shelve books together on Mar. 1, 2024 at the CHS media center. “I really enjoy putting apart some of my time to shelve books and help students,” Ramos said.
Student, media center specialist, CCPL worker discuss the evolving role of libraries
Sriyesh Sirineni, track and field runner and junior, runs in the HSR finals at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early June.
Men’s track and field to compete against Noblesville and Westfield on April 15
Berit Van Beynen, North Central Indiana Sand Volleyball Club club volleyball player and junior, competes in the Nike Mideast Qualifiers tournament on March 17. Van Beynen said, in the past, players have ignored rule changes like the double-touch rule, and that she thinks that will happen to this new rule as well. “There was another rule where they tried to make doubling with setting legal, but it sort of turned into, ‘Who cares this isnt how volleyball is supposed to be played,’ and it was boycotted, which I believe is going to happen with this rule too. (Submitted Photo: Berit Van Beynen)
Volleyball players discuss the new NCAA double touch rule
Freshman Aiden Dickinson plays in varsity game against Fishers on Jan. 27. Carmel won 54 to 46. When asked about his favorite part of the season, Dickinson said, I would say when we went on a stretch, we went 7-1, winning seven games in a row.
Athlete Spotlight: Aiden Dickinson plays on varsity as a freshman
Q&A with students, teacher about upcoming NCAA March Madness tournament
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Ani-Mania!
Varsity Valorant and Junior Shane Phillips loads into Valorant. The toxicity ingame is just something you have to expect to deal with, he said.
With increase of negativity online due to anonymity, students, teacher, weigh limiting free speech online for toxicity
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
Gabi Bradley, Ambassadors member and senior, performs during the Ambassadors set, “Just Around the Riverbend.” The Ambassadors performed last in “An Evening of Show Choir.”
An Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Shamrock Season
Senior Nicolas Torre-Teramoto gives a speech in Japanese to welcome students from Japan in the Main Cafeteria. Torre-Teramoto participated in the Japanese foreign exchange program over the summer.
Students, teachers, Seikyo Gakuen students discuss impact of studying abroad
Sophomore Hannah Sevening, looks at herself through the mirror in the bathroom on Nov. 17. Sevening says that she feels that her red hair is a big part of her personality and who she really is however, it shouldn’t be the only thing that people think of her.
Students, staff, discuss red hair discrimination in light of Good Hair Day on Mar. 26
Students, counselor reflect on the long-term social effects of the pandemic
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Thea Bendaly on her Instagram-run crochet shop [Biz Buzz]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: April 17
Mini Crossword: April 16
Word Search: April 15
Wordle: April 12
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 3
Connections: March 28
Connections: March 25
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 14
Crossword: January 19
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 15
Mini Crossword: March 6
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 17
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]

Mahitha Konjeti
April 20, 2024
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]

Released in March of 2024, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” has provided a deeper look into the atrocities committed by children’s entertainment giant Nickelodeon during its height. This docu-series has done excellent investigative journalism and combined storytelling with personal interviews to create a seamless exposé of the behind the scenes child exploitation present in our generation’s beloved TV shows. 

To set the scene, it’s the late 1990s and early 2000s and Nickelodeon is at the peak of its fame with blockbuster shows like “All That” and “The Amanda Show”. Kids at home tune in everyday to watch their favorite child stars like Amanda Bynes or Drake Bell entertain them. But, behind the scenes, these beloved child stars are facing a hell of their own created by the exploitative producers they are supposed to trust. 

Quiet on Set starts with a mother recounting her daughter Brandi’s experience working on a Nickelodeon show. She starts off by explaining how Brandi had tons of fun on the show and even made a close friend she would regularly email by the name of Jason Handy. Jason was a production assistant on the show and was apparently kind to all kids, especially to 12 year old Brandi. Despite innocent beginnings, this relationship soon took a turn for the worse. After months of constant emails, Handy sent Brandi (a minor) videos of him masturbating. This rightfully shocked and devastated Brandi and her mother, yet they couldn’t do anything about it at the time. Jason Handy was eventually arrested and flagged as a child sex-offender after being caught with child porn and engaging in sexual relationships with multiple pre-pubescent girls. 

This is just the beginning of the sexual exploitation that was present and allowed at Nickelodeon. The documentary then dives into longtime Nickelodeon executive producer Dan Schneider’s history with sexual exploitation of minors by following all of his major hit shows. 

We start by examining Schneider’s first major show, “All That”. This show was designed to be a sketch comedy show for teens, almost like child-friendly “SNL”. This show even launched the careers of well-known comedians like Keenan Thompson and Nick Cannon. Yet actors on the show were often victims of Schneider’s abrasiveness and oversexualization. Bryan Hearne, one of the only black actors on the show, remembered being typecast into roles alluding to drugs/gangs and was oftentimes in skits hinting at him being well-endowed as a Black man. Bryan’s mom also gave an interview where she spoke out against Schneider’s gimmicks but was often silenced and her son was eventually fired because of her complaints. 

The episode also explores how Schneider’s treatment of women in the workplace has always been abysmal. We learn about his only two female writers who had to split a salary, give him odd massages, and be hypersexualized in order to keep their jobs. These two ladies eventually filed a lawsuit against Dan and won, but the sexist and hypersexualized nature of Dan Schneider’s Nickelodeon only continued. 

In the next episode, we get introduced to young Amanda Bynes and how she became Schneider’s golden girl, even earning herself her own show titled “The Amanda Show”. “The Amanda Show” broke numerous records and cemented Bynes and Schneider as forces in the entertainment industry. But it wasn’t all red carpets and movie premieres for Amanda, and the issues she was facing were exacerbated by Schneider’s influence in her life. Amanda was always seen as a child but wanted to start playing more mature characters, but her parents wouldn’t let her. So Bynes filed for emancipation with Schnieders support. When emancipation failed, Schneider (a man in his 30s) helped then 16 year old Bynes run away from home. This was the end of their relationship but people credit Schneider with ruining Amanda Bynes and her entire career. 

The next episode goes into Drake Bell’s story as a child actor and how he was sexually exploited by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck. This is truly the most heartbreaking episode as having Drake and his dad recall the sexual torture Drake faced while doing something he loved, truly creates a purpose behind this entire docu-series. Shedding a spotlight on how our favorite child actors sacrificed their childhood to give us ours was the whole point of this docu-series and allowing Drake Bell to share his story as a sexually exploited teen star further demonstrated how child stars had their childhoods robbed from them by adults they were supposed to trust. 

The last episode dives into Schneider’s shows “Zoey 10”, “ICarly”, “Victorious”, and their respective spin-off shows like “Sam&Cat”. Audiences learn about Schneider’s creepy relationship with child stars like Jaime Lynn Spears and Ariana Grande, and how these stars had to please Dan to make sure they got good roles and had career opportunities. The show ends with Dan Schnieder being ousted from Nickelodeon and all the child actors calling for more child protections in the workplace. 

This documentary truly was one of a kind and moved me to tears through its raw storytelling and personal interviews. The only critique I have is the minimization of Amanda Bynes’s struggles, especially relating to Dan Schneider. There are a bunch of rumors out there that Bynes has confirmed relating to Schneider getting underage girls pregnant and coercing them to sleep with him by promising career boosts. It would’ve been nice if these rumors were carefully explored and brought to light to provide justice for people like Amanda Bynes who have had their lives ruined by Dan Schneider. 

Besides that, I believe “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is a must-watch docu-series that came at the perfect time to hold pedophiles accountable for their actions and to warn against corporations covering up dirty secrets to make more money. 

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.

