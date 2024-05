Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria Rachel Zhou, member of the CHS Symphony Orchestra and sophomore What are you most looking forward to on the trip? I’m most looking forward to sightseeing and hanging out with my friends from orchestra. I think it’ll be very exciting…

Meet your Mr. Carmel Candidates Senior Chris Foote What are three words that best describe you? I would best describe myself as inquisitive, amiable and fervent. What's your favorite part of Mr. Carmel? My favorite thing about Mr. Carmel is all the great people I…