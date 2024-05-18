Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]

Conan Gray’s third album, “Found Heaven”, was released on April 5. Gray released six singles from the album before the release date including “Never Ending Song”, “Winner”, “Killing me”, “Lonely Dancers” and “Alley Rose”. These singles gave fans the opportunity to discover that this album resembles that of an ’80s pop-rock album, making it refreshing to listen to and different from anything else on my current playlists.

Right from track one, Gray introduces the style of music he is going for perfectly. Being the title track, I had high expectations for “Found Heaven” and it definitely exceeded my expectations. The message of this song has to do with finding yourself after religious trauma and he encapsulates this beautifully through the lyrics, “Don’t be scared little child of that feeling/You’re in love/You found heaven/You’re no demon/Don’t be frightened now.” Speaking to the audience, he translates his own experiences into lyrics that will stick with whoever needs them. The production is heavy on the synth, giving it the ’80s feel Gray is going for.

Although most of the album has this same type of production and instrumentation to it, some songs including “Forever With Me”, “Alley Rose” and “Winner” are more like modern ballads with aspects of the ’80s pop-rock songs he is influenced by. These tracks include more piano, peaceful chords and less harmonies, making them more emotional to the listeners and more personal to Gray. These songs are easily my favorites on the album. Gray mixes the two styles of music seamlessly, creating refreshing and unique modern songs.

Being vastly different from his previous two albums, I was nervous I wouldn’t like the change. However, “Found Heaven” is a catchy, emotional and well put together album that has made its way into many of my playlists. I will always have a soft spot for earlier Gray’s music, but I love his successful attempt at a different genre.

