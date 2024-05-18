Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]

  • THE CLASS OF 2024 SENIOR ISSUE IS OUT NOW: PICK UP A PRINT COPY NOW OUTSIDE C127!
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Welcome to The Matrix
Putting away phones in classrooms allows students to focus better, leads to higher grades
Phones are not a detriment in classrooms
Through the Caitlin Clark effect, discrepancy in coverage is still prominent
Having assigned seats at concerts helps contribute to a more relaxed, happy atmosphere
Pit tickets enable a more immersive, involved concert experience
Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestreich addresses the service award recipients and retirees at the Clay Middle School auditorium. He said it is important to recognize and honor teachers who have spent a lot of time with the district and to have their families watch as well.
School board presents service awards, honors retirees, expands Intense Behavior Support Program space at Carmel Middle School
The Arts and Country Craft Fair presents a variety of home decor, artful apparel and gifts. The fair invited people to shop from local artists to support programs for veterans.
Arts and Country Craft Fair to support veterans through local art show
English teacher Tony Dunham shows off the present he got for Teacher Appreciation Week to his students. Dunham said, “It’s also really nice to get that recognition and appreciation at the end of the year where everyone is in their final push to show that the effort we put in paid off.
Students, teacher reflect on importance of teacher appreciation
Sophomore Ruby Cummings (left) and Panda Pasteries chef Lucy Wright (right) create a blood orange cardamom olive oil cake. The cake was topped with dark chocolate ganache and walnut praline.
Q&A with Chaya Reich about Cheftacular
Max Dorsch, Gender and Sexuality (GSA) vice president and junior, presents in front of the GSA. He said, “Next year, I’m most excited just to see the new faces of people coming into the club. I’m excited to introduce the club to the incoming freshman and know that there are queer kids that will feel safe coming into the school, hopefully with the presence of this club.”
Gender and Sexuality Alliance to transition roles, prepare for new school year
The Carmel High School Speech & Debate team discuss American politics and government at a meeting on April 20. Junior Maxwell Goatee said “Voting is an essential part of American democracy and needs to be pushed more for the youth.”
Students bring up youth voting, a decrease shown overall
Statistics and Mathematics teacher Matthew Wernke passes out an experiment paper during his AP statistics/AP research block class on April 26. “Mathematics is not just about numbers; its a tool that empowers critical thinking, problem-solving and decision-making in various aspects of life,” Wernke said.
Math teachers work to make subject more relatable, overcome stigma
Sophomore Naaman Duckworth’s father stationed in Kuwait with other military members. “My dad joined the army later in his life at the age of 39 as a chaplain,” Duckworth said. “He spent nine months in Kuwait in 2019 and left shortly after that, totaling over six years as a chaplain in the army national guard.” (Submitted Photo: Naaman Duckworth)
Students, military recruiter reflect on difficulties of family connection while being a part of a military family
Sophomore Daphne Uche-Ejekwu (right) tries to pick up her sister, Abbie Uche-Ejekwu (left) on April 4th. “I would miss going to school with (Daphne) when I go to college next year,” said Abbie.
Students, counselor reflect on having strong college relationships
Chinese teacher Tungfen Lee prepares her students for the AP Chinese exam on May 9.
Chinese language day April 20: Bilingual students, Chinese teacher discuss importance of retaining fluency in native languages
Members of the Lacrosse team play in a scrimmage on April 24. Head Coach Keith Allen said offensive players have been using scrimmages to practice their plays and sets.
Men’s lacrosse to play Hamilton Southeastern on May 3
Sophomore Grace Marshall competes in a lifting competition. Marshall said, I would say (winning competitions) is a really good feeling. I work really hard for my strength and my capabilities so to see the outcome of it is pretty nice. (Submitted Photo: Grace Marshall)
Athlete Spotlight: Grace Marshall on being a powerlifting champion
Adom Quist, track and field runner and senior, runs in the track meet at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early
Men’s track and field to compete against North Central on May 1
Senior Kevin Russo wipes off the oil from his bowling ball after throwing it. Russo said, “Wiping off the ball after every time you throw it is essential to consistency when bowling. If you do not wipe the ball, there could be residual oil, which can affect how the ball reacts when it goes down the lane. I always clean my balls in order to have a consistent reaction and always get a strike.”
Bowling Practice Photo Gallery
Andrew Fuller talks to his team during a timeout on April 23. Fuller said he used to play at Carmel High School when he was younger.
Q&A Head Coach of The Men’s Volleyball Team Andrew Fuller Talks About His Views
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violinist on Cinderella experience
Junior Isaiah Henderson as Prince Topher and senior Gabi Bradley as Cinderella get married on stage on May 10. The show was Rodgers and Hammersteins adaptation of the classic story and ran from May 9 to 11.
“Cinderella” Photo Gallery
Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria
Q&A with Amy Skeens-Benton, Assistance Principal, on prom dresses
Far From the Tree: students weigh the option of taking on family businesses
As World Day for Cultural Diversity occurs on May 21, students share how they connect to their culture through ethnic foods
Sophomore Jasmine Choi picks food to buy in the Main Cafeteria. Choi bought lunch regularly throughout the year.
In light of World Day for Cultural Diversity on May 21, students share that their experiences with international palettes at CHS
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
College chaos: unraveling the stress of college applications
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review: Gone Girl is a glorious narrative of narcissism, relationships and perception culminating in the ultimate viewing experience [MUSE]
Review: If We Were Villains should be considered the penultimate dark academia book [MUSE]
Review: “Suits” is a perfect blend of legal drama and humor [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Word Search: May 16
Connections: May 14
Mini Crossword: May 10
Connections: May 8
Mini Crossword: May 7
Connections: May 14
Connections: May 8
Connections: April 30
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 11
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 14
Mini Crossword: May 10
Mini Crossword: May 7
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 8
Word Search: May 16
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: March 25
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]

Conan Gray’s third album, “Found Heaven”, was released on April 5. Gray released six singles from the album before the release date including “Never Ending Song”, “Winner”, “Killing me”, “Lonely Dancers” and “Alley Rose”. These singles gave fans the opportunity to discover that this album resembles that of an ’80s pop-rock album, making it refreshing to listen to and different from anything else on my current playlists. 

Right from track one, Gray introduces the style of music he is going for perfectly. Being the title track, I had high expectations for “Found Heaven” and it definitely exceeded my expectations. The message of this song has to do with finding yourself after religious trauma and he encapsulates this beautifully through the lyrics, “Don’t be scared little child of that feeling/You’re in love/You found heaven/You’re no demon/Don’t be frightened now.” Speaking to the audience, he translates his own experiences into lyrics that will stick with whoever needs them. The production is heavy on the synth, giving it the ’80s feel Gray is going for. 

Although most of the album has this same type of production and instrumentation to it, some songs including “Forever With Me”, “Alley Rose” and “Winner” are more like modern ballads with aspects of the ’80s pop-rock songs he is influenced by. These tracks include more piano, peaceful chords and less harmonies, making them more emotional to the listeners and more personal to Gray. These songs are easily my favorites on the album. Gray mixes the two styles of music seamlessly, creating refreshing and unique modern songs. 

Being vastly different from his previous two albums, I was nervous I wouldn’t like the change. However, “Found Heaven” is a catchy, emotional and well put together album that has made its way into many of my playlists. I will always have a soft spot for earlier Gray’s music, but I love his successful attempt at a different genre. 

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.

