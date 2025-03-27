National English Honor Society to host school-wide book drive

According to Michael Fortuna, National English Honor Society (NEHS) president and senior, NEHS will host a school-wide book drive from April 1 to April 30, with donations going to Indy Reads.
“Any new or gently used books, any kind of book that doesn’t have stains or ripped pages, all ages, all levels of content can be donated,” Fortuna said.
As for the importance of book drives, club adviser Miranda Prizio said, “I think that not everyone has access to books or the same variety of books, and with a school our size, we can provide more of that variety and more availability to communities that don’t.”
For more information about NEHS, visit their Instagram page.
