With greater emphasis on slang words, informal communication intensifies

Students, economics teacher discuss consumer culture created by peer pressure
Students, teachers, explore connection between stress and recommendation letters during college application season
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Create, Connect, Care: Self-Care Month
Fashion Forward
National Photography Month
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
New prayer policy is inefficient, administration should return to old policy
The cell phone ban is both helpful and detrimental to students
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon "It Ends With Us"?
CSHS officers present the meeting agenda to members during the CSHS meeting on Sept. 9. Maanav Rajesh, CSHS president and senior, said, “We are planning on going to elementary schools and middle schools and teaching people and teaching kids basic computer science things such as staying safe online and cyberbullying.”
SRO Hunter Rogowski stands watching Greyhound Station on the morning of Sept. 10 as a part of his daily door duty. Rogowski said he enjoys forming bonds and connecting with students.
Junior Rachel Engbrecht (second to left) and other members of the CHS Artist’s Association participate in an art activity involving collaboration at CHS on Aug. 27, 2024. They had to draw different body parts separately to create one original character. “I liked that we each could add our own part to it and surprise each other once it was complete,” said Engbrecht.
Senior and varsity member of the Esports Smash Ultimate team, Christopher Cunningham, poses for a picture. He said that he’s enthusiastic about representing Carmel High School one last time before graduating.
Ava Luo, vice president of A5 and senior, helps run the A5 Homecoming booth on Sept. 20, 2024. Club sponsor Allison Hargrove said the success of the Homecoming booth has made her excited for the rest of the year.
Senior Jossi Sorg communicates with friends using inside jokes and new slang at the homecoming pep rally on Sept. 20. Sorg said, “Slang is ever-changing, it will continue evolving. In the 80s and 90s, people used words that aren't relevant today and that will happen for this generation's slang terms."
Sophomore Vedika Vyas completes homework for AP precalculus BC after school at the library on Sept. 13. She said, “(I) wouldn’t say that there is more work for AP precalculus than honors Algebra II. Obviously they are different courses, but I would say (AP precalculus BC) makes (us) think deeply about foundations established in honors Algebra II.”
Freshman Sofia Ludington-Barquet rides atop a camel on her way to the Great Pyramids at Giza on Monday, May 29, 2023. “To touch, feel, smell---and just be there---was so much better than looking at the magazine that I had looked at all my life. It truly was incredible,” said Ludington-Barquet. (Submitted Photo: Sofia Ludington Barquet)
Junior Gaia Shields places her phone in a cell phone pocket at the start of class on Sep. 16, following the newly passed policy banning phone use during instruction. The change is intended to reduce distractions and boost classroom engagement.
Students learn about new clubs at the Freshman Club Fair on August 22nd. Sophomore Rajeev Singh said the activities fair was a great way to connect with students and get them to join various clubs.
Student athletes’ discuss motivation to compete on varsity teams
Students, coach reflect on Olympic swim trials held in Indianapolis
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles deserves bronze
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles doesn't deserve bronze
Members of the Carmel football team face off against Homestead on Aug. 23 at home. Anthony Coellner, quarterback and junior, said the team has continued to improve since the beginning of the season.
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to “Dance Moms”, Williams said, “It’s not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You’re not performing new dances every single week.” (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on "Cinderella" experience
Students, counselor weigh benefits of TCP for transitioning to college
Students, teacher work to rekindle creativity
Senior Edna Efuntoye poses in her military uniform after camp. "I feel that I grew a lot stronger from camp," she said. "I'm glad I didn't let other people stop me from joining." (Submitted photo: Edna Efuntoye)
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Wordle: September 25
Crossword: September 20
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 18
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 3
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 13
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 12
Wordle: September 25
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 23
Crossword: September 20
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 14
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album "The Tortured Poets Department" is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: "Challengers" does it all [MUSE]
Review: "A House of Flame and Shadow" by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
With greater emphasis on slang words, informal communication intensifies

Aidah Brown
September 26, 2024
Abigail Lee
Senior Jossi Sorg communicates with friends using inside jokes and new slang at the homecoming pep rally on Sept. 20. Sorg said, “Slang is ever-changing, it will continue evolving. In the 80s and 90s, people used words that aren’t relevant today and that will happen for this generation’s slang terms.”

Slang is everywhere, from the screens of teenagers to casual conversations nationwide. According to a 2023 WordsRated report, 80% of Americans say they use slang, with 20% using it in every conversation. This significant number calls for the understanding of slang words, their evolution and current use. Junior Kate Jentz said all slang has a sense of casualness.

“Slang is casual words that become popular,” Jentz said. “It’s become extremely common in chatting between teenagers since it’s easy to understand. Slang words can even be old words that people are repurposing.”

Tony Willis, long-term English substitute teacher and former English teacher here, said some may use slang as their personalized language.

“Every generation has slang you speak so adults can’t understand what you’re saying,” Willis, who subbed for English teacher Enid Baines’s entomology class, said. “It’s almost your own vernacular, your own language that you can speak. Examining slang shows how language changes.”

Similarly, senior Jossi Sorg said the informal use of slang can be separate from older generations.

“Slang allows you to communicate more complex things in a simpler way,” Sorg said. “However, older generations don’t need to stay up to date on the latest slang. Sometimes parents will use a word and think it’s the new hip thing, but I don’t think that’s necessary.”

In a technology-driven world, freshman English teacher Mark Wien said the progression of slang can be credited to the frequency in its usage. 

“The evolution of slang has changed with social media and texting,” Wien said. “In the old days, slang would have been verbalized. Now, we’re writing it and typing it so we see it all the time.”

With the evolution of slang, Jentz said there’s still connections between slang ranging from generation to generation.

“There’s different slang for different generations,” Jentz said. “The words people use in situations are going to differ, but the meaning might be the same.”

 

Arielle Fotso

Although every generation uses slang, Sorg said social media has increased slang usage in younger generations.

“The current generation uses slang more frequently than older generations did,” Sorg said. “Social media has sped up the spread of slang, one person can start a trend and with that comes a word that everyone posts about.”
 With social media, Wien said students have a more accessible outlet for slang.

“Social media normalizes the use of slang,” Wien said. “People used to only type using formal grammar and now it’s normalized to use slang and have a lack of punctuation. Formal communication between youth is slowly disappearing. The question becomes, at what point is formal grammar and punctuation gone? Over time, that might happen.”

While formal communication between youth may be declining, Willis said students are able to uphold formalities when necessary.

“People use language differently on Instagram than they would on a college admissions letter,” Willis said. “I hope students continue making that distinction between when it’s appropriate to use informal language and when it’s not.”

Conversely, Sorg said she’s noticed difficulty for her peers in switching grammatical styles.

“Recent uses of slang definitely impacts grammar,” Sorg said. “With texting, people are used to abbreviations or shortening words. In school, people may have trouble switching between that grammar style and a formal one.”

Katelyn Chen

Willis said the informality and specificness of slang can create identity and bring groups together.

“The term code-switching refers to how a teenager will speak differently to a teacher than you will to someone your own age,” Willis said. “When Vice President Harris spoke in Indianapolis to a majority Black sorority, she used some different terms and slang than she would if speaking to a different group at the White House. Not only can slang create identity, it’s about sharing your language with a similar group of people.”

While slang may create a sense of belonging, Wien said it may have the opposite effect for some.

“I think everyone uses slang to the point they’re comfortable with,” Wien said. “In some ways, slang allows the younger generations to exclude the older generations. Younger people create their own identity through language, which helps them dissociate from older groups.”

As slang creates identity for different people, Jentz said these identities can be shared throughout the world.

“There are words that we don’t even think about and are used in everyday language,” Jentz said. “Those words might be from another language or culture, which was spread through social media. Global connectivity reflects how quickly information, including slang words, can be spread throughout the world.”

Willis said he’s witnessed the global connectivity of slang firsthand.

“Twenty-five years ago, I was a part of an exchange program in Germany,” Willis said. “Even before social media, in a different high school, some of the slang German seniors in high school were using was the same slang our seniors had used a year before. Slang is universal.”

As technology and global connectivity evolves, Wien said the prevalence and spread of slang will continue to accelerate.

“As we can communicate instantaneously throughout the world, new slang can take off in days rather than years,” Wien said. “Slang spreads like wildfire.”

