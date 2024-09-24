Students, coach reflect on Olympic swim trials held in Indianapolis

  • CHS HOMECOMING PEP RALLY AND PARADE ON SEPT. 20
Students, teachers, explore connection between stress and recommendation letters during college application season
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Fashion Forward
National Photography Month
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
The cell phone ban is both helpful and detrimental to students
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon "It Ends With Us"?
Places on Main Tier List
Ava Luo, vice president of A5 and senior, helps run the A5 Homecoming booth on Sept. 20, 2024. Club sponsor Allison Hargrove said the success of the Homecoming booth has made her excited for the rest of the year.
Senior Cole Dangler prepares to give his speech at the Carmel Clay Schools school board meeting on Aug. 26. Dangler was one of three students to provide a public comment.
President of Accents Julia Peng (far left) and other Accents members rehearse on Sept. 12 for their upcoming fall concert on Sept. 26. Peng said, “We’re doing a ton of different performances, right now we’ve gotten really into the fall concert since it’s the soonest.”
Sophomore Anuva Giri prepares for her attorney tryout on Sept. 16.
Science Olympiad officer Ava Liao writes the event workshops on the board. Liao said she enjoys leading workshops because she gets to teach and interact with students.
Sophomore Vedika Vyas completes homework for AP precalculus BC after school at the library on Sept. 13. She said, “(I) wouldn’t say that there is more work for AP precalculus than honors Algebra II. Obviously they are different courses, but I would say (AP precalculus BC) makes (us) think deeply about foundations established in honors Algebra II.”
Freshman Sofia Ludington-Barquet rides atop a camel on her way to the Great Pyramids at Giza on Monday, May 29, 2023. “To touch, feel, smell---and just be there---was so much better than looking at the magazine that I had looked at all my life. It truly was incredible,” said Ludington-Barquet. (Submitted Photo: Sofia Ludington Barquet)
Junior Gaia Shields places her phone in a cell phone pocket at the start of class on Sep. 16, following the newly passed policy banning phone use during instruction. The change is intended to reduce distractions and boost classroom engagement.
Students learn about new clubs at the Freshman Club Fair on August 22nd. Sophomore Rajeev Singh said the activities fair was a great way to connect with students and get them to join various clubs.
Junior Manvi Musunuru studies in class with her glasses on Aug 8. Musunuru wore glasses due to difficulty seeing the board in the class. Musunuru said it helped her greatly in classes.
Students, coach reflect on Olympic swim trials held in Indianapolis
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles deserves bronze
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles doesn't deserve bronze
Members of the Carmel football team face off against Homestead on Aug. 23 at home. Anthony Coellner, quarterback and junior, said the team has continued to improve since the beginning of the season.
On Aug. 23, the CHS varsity football team has their first game of the season at home. As the hounds lead the game going into the fourth quarter, the coaches help them stay focused while victory is in sight.
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to “Dance Moms”, Williams said, “It’s not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You’re not performing new dances every single week.” (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on "Cinderella" experience
Students, teacher, reflect on the importance of creative hobbies
Senior Edna Efuntoye poses in her military uniform after camp. "I feel that I grew a lot stronger from camp," she said. "I'm glad I didn't let other people stop me from joining." (Submitted photo: Edna Efuntoye)
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Crossword: September 20
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 18
Connections: September 17
Wordle: September 16
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 3
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 13
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 12
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 16
Crossword: September 20
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 14
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album "The Tortured Poets Department" is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: "Challengers" does it all [MUSE]
Review: "A House of Flame and Shadow" by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
Students, coach reflect on Olympic swim trials held in Indianapolis

Caitlin Follman
September 24, 2024
Arielle Fotso


When Priscilla Smith was 13 years old living in Alabama, she created a video to express her excitement for the upcoming Olympic swimming trials. Earlier this summer, her father received a phone call asking him to convey a question to his daughter. After that phone call, 24 hours later, Priscilla Smith became a medal escort for the 2024 Olympic Swim Trials.
In July 2024, at the Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis hosted the 2024 Olympic Swim Trials with around 20,000 people watching. Smith, now a Carmel High School swimmer, helped make it all happen. As a medal escort, Smith got to experience the trials first-hand and witness the behind-the-scenes of it all. She and three other high school students from all over Indiana carried out the duties of being an Olympic medal escort for the 2024 Olympic Trials.
“We could only watch it on the screen, but we could hear everything. And so once you go out on deck, the energy was absolutely insane. Like I think the first night it was like 20,000 to 22,000 people,” Smith said.
“I was really shocked at first, Smith added. “Out of all the people in Indiana, they chose me, but I was so excited because I really wanted to see like my favorite athletes swim and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, like it happens once every four years.”
The selection, Smith said, involved a Zoom call, dress shopping for the occasion and only one run-through before the actual trials began.
“Just the day before trials, we had a test run and then, boom, we went right into it.” She said. “But it was amazing because they had so many different opportunities for people in the Indianapolis area. I know they had a bunch of people, some from Carmel, Fishers, Center Grove got to be basket carriers, and then during a test run they had swimmers from Center Grove who were (acting as) the swimmers.”
Smith laughed as she recalled the Center Grove swimmers jumping into the Olympic pool acting as if they were competing in the trials during their test run.
As an athlete in the Carmel Swim Club, Smith said she enjoyed the fact that the trials were so close to home and that she was able to see some of her fellow teammates compete. With more than 1,000 swimmers competing in the event, 14 were from Carmel swim club here in Indiana, one of whom was junior, Molly Sweeney.
Sweeney said, “It was weird knowing that I was at the meet.” As a younger competitor, Sweeney said she got to experience the spotlight as well as the stress that comes along with swimming in front of 20,000 people.

Arielle Fotso

She said, “The hardest challenge was definitely when things got really hard. Sometimes you want to quit, but a swimmer mindset is you just can’t quit,” She said. “You have to keep going and finding little details to get better at, and just swimming to have fun.”
Part of that fun, Sweeney said was because of her teammates and the swimming community around her.
Sweeney said, “I definitely wouldn’t do swimming if it wasn’t for the people. They make it so fun and I love my teammates and I’m so grateful to be part of a great environment.”
Smith said she has a similar view, in that Carmel swimming is definitely a big community filled with lots of friends and teammates.
“Getting to watch (fellow and past teammates) (senior) Alex (Shackell), (junior) Molly (Sweeney), (senior) Lynsey (Bowen), Gregg (Enoch) and Aaron (Shackell) swim, I was really, really proud, especially because I got to give Alex her medal, which is really nice,” Smith said.
Alex Shackell and her brother Aaron Shackell, both qualified and competed in the 2024 Olympics where they were able to represent the USA in Paris. Chris Plumb, coach of the Carmel Swim Team, who was recently named best coach of Carmel Clay Schools, went to Paris with them. Under his leadership, the Carmel Swim Club continues to dominate at the state, national and now even international level with three of it’s past alumni qualifying for the Olympics after the trials right here in Lucas Oil. After the Trials ended, Plumb was selected to be an assistant coach for the 2024 Paris Olympics where Carmel brought three swimmers to compete, Alex Shackell brought home both a gold and silver medal.
Plumb said, “When I first started at Carmel, as head coach back in 2006, Carmel had never had an Olympian in swimming before. It was a great high school team, but that was what it was, it was not a national presence. And so it was my goal to use the high school at the time, which had won 20 straight championships, to use that as a catapult to continue to excel at the national level.”
“It was awe inspiring just because it’s so cool to see how far our sport has come,” Plumb added. “Especially in our hometown. In our sport, once every four years, it’s so infrequent. It’s hard to put into words, watching people that you trained and coached and been through the highs and lows and, to see their whole personality, their whole range of emotions, you know, and to see the hard work, transform into Olympians is just, it’s amazing.”

