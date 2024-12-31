Carmel football looks to the future after former coach John Hebert steps down

John Hebert, CHS’s former head football coach, recently stepped down after an exceptional 30-year tenure at the school. Over the course of his 10 years as head coach, Hebert led the football team to two state championships and six regional titles, cementing his legacy as an immensely successful coach in the program’s history.

However, while Hebert’s athletic and in-game accomplishments are widely recognized, it is his impact beyond the field which has left a lasting impression. Andrew Cannon, football player and senior, highlighted Hebert’s approachability and personality around the players as some of his most memorable qualities.

“I would say my favorite quality about coach Hebert is that he’s a coach you can go to to talk about anything. No matter what happened he would always be there for you no matter what and always help out,” Cannon said. “Another quality that I liked about Hebert was he was an overall fun and enjoyable person to be around.”

Another student, Aaron Fedorcha, football player and junior, said out of all of coach Hebert’s qualities, the one that stood out the most was his genuine care, both for the sport and for his athletes.

“My favorite quality about coach Hebert is how much he cares. I’ve never met a coach that cares as much about football than he does. Not just football, he also cares a lot about us,” Fedorcha said. “Hebert was the kind of coach you could come to for help. He was always there for us throughout it all. I have much respect for him.”

Hebert’s influence as a coach was clearly profound, leaving a lasting impression on players, even those who hadn’t been around him for long. Vaibhuv Sonaji, football player and sophomore, said while he hasn’t been able to build a great player-coach relationship with Hebert given his only two years on the team, the memories he does have will last.

“A quality I really liked about him was that he actually cared about his players and the team. I feel kind of sad that he’s retiring,” Sonaji said.

Athletics director Jim Inskeep echoed the athletes sentiments, praising Hebert for his dedication to both the football program and its student-athletes. Inskeep noted that Hebert’s leadership extended far beyond the field, fostering teamwork, character, and growth among the team and earning him widespread respect for his work.

“(Hebert) has dedicated himself to the program and our student-athletes, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and character,” Inskeep said. “I am thankful for his leadership and the manner in which he has represented the athletic department.”

While Hebert’s legacy will not be easily replaced, it is important for the school to now focus on the future of the football program. The athletic department has hired a new head coach, Kevin Wright, a familiar face with extensive coaching experience. Wright, who previously worked at CHS from 2010-2014, most recently served as the tight ends assistant coach at Indiana University.

Inskeep detailed the thorough process undertaken by the athletics department to find a successor qualified enough to fill the empty position.

“When searching for a head coach, we are looking for someone with experiences that would fit well with our unique programs at Carmel,” Inskeep said. “Overseeing a program with over 200 student-athletes is difficult and requires a leader that can manage not only the students, but the coaching staff as well.”

Now, with Wright at the helm, there is a sense of excitement about a new direction for the program. While athletes are nostalgic about the success and dynamic of the past, they also welcome the potential for change- both in the culture of the program and in its future performance.

Sonaji shared his thoughts on what a new coach will mean for both himself and the team, expressing high hopes for the future of the football program with Wright as head coach.

Fedorcha also voiced his optimism about Kevin Wright’s appointment, citing his extensive prior experience.

“I think the season will look much different for us. I think he will try and run things his own way and do things very different from what we are used to,” Fedorcha said. “It will definitely take some time getting used to for sure but I am very excited and confident for the upcoming season to see what Carmel Football can do.”

Cannon, reflecting on the transition to a new coach after his graduation, also shared his perspective on what the shift will mean for the team.

“I think the next season will be a lot different in the aspects of culture. Bringing in a new head coach will completely change the culture and how the program runs,” Cannon said. “Hopefully coach Wright will also bring Carmel football back as dominant as we once were.”