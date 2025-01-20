  • JAN. 20 IS MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Culture influences continue to modernize ballet
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Student from farm-owning family, teachers, promote reliance on farms in increasingly urban times
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
The Wicked
November Nurses
Graphic Perspective: Pizza Tierlist
Benefits outweigh drawbacks with new ACP Chemistry course
Graphic Perspective: Binge-watching is a slippery slope
Opposing Column: The new ACE schedule is detrimental for students
Opposing Column: The new ACE schedule is a beneficial change
Donald Trump inauguration Jan. 20, students reflect on what it means for the Republican party
Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, stokes optimism for the transgender community
Minute News: December 2024
Sophomore Stephanie Tan plays pickleball. on a court. Tan said, "You don't have to play for a long time to have a good game.”
Categories:

Carrying the Dream Forward: Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy inspires new generations of student activists

Shawn Feng and Riva Jain
January 20, 2025
Mahitha Konjeti
Senior Priscilla Smith hugs her friends and celebrates the Black Student Alliance “Friendsgiving” event on Nov. 25, 2024. Smith said Black Student Alliance is a club dedicated to empowering Black youth in Carmel. (Submitted Photo: Priscilla Smith)

For Priscilla Smith, Black Student Alliance co-president and senior, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s beliefs of racial equality through nonviolent resistance have shaped her, even from an early age. 

A racial incident Smith experienced in first grade catalyzed her involvement in student activism and inspired her to advocate for herself and others. 

Smith said, “I think it started really early in my life when I experienced my first racial incident in first grade. We were playing on the playground and there was this one game where you go bubble gum, bubble gum in a ditch, and I went to go join the game, and this one kid said this game isn’t for your color.” Smith said this incident was one of the experiences that inspired her to strive for equality and justice. She said she found increased exposure and education to be effective in combating racial prejudice, especially among young adults.

“I’m involved in fighting racial inequality as I am the president of the African History and Culture Club and Black Student Alliance (BSA) through which we educate students at this school about the history of African American and Black culture, and we also promote the African History and Culture class,” Smith said. “By educating others about this history and being more educated just means that everyone can be a little more inclusive and there’s more diversity to fight racial inequality. Also through our club, we provide a sort of class that teaches about racial inequality and how to combat it and how to be more inclusive towards others in general.” 

Smith’s activism reflects a larger, student-driven movement guided by the principles of empathy, equality, and peaceful action, all values embodied by Dr. King. According to United Way NCA, student activism has been on the rise among younger generations. The study conducted found that nearly one-third of young adults consider themselves activists, this trend is further deepened in colleges where nearly 51% of students have attended rallies or protests to support social and political causes. 

MLK’s History and Legacy 

According to James Ziegler, AP African American Studies teacher, King transformed the course of American history with his outspoken criticism of old-time segregation laws and racial inequality. Even nearly six decades after his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, his legacy continues to empower young student activists. 

Ziegler said although King is now viewed as one of the main leaders of the civil rights movement, in the 1950s and ‘60s, King was not regarded as he is today. 

“Dr. King was demonized by the American government,” Ziegler said, “by the American public as well. In fact, even the head of the FBI at the time, J. Edgar Hoover referred to (King) as ‘the most dangerous man in America’ because of his ability to mobilize people and fight for change.” 

Senior Priscilla Smith serves food at the African History & Culture Club cookout hosted on Sept. 19, 2023. She said the club likes hosting cookouts to create community with other Black students at school. (Mahitha Konjeti )

In discussing King’s legacy, Ziegler pointed to the stark contrast between how he was perceived by those in power and the enduring message he left behind. 

“In one of King’s speeches at Illinois Wesleyan University, he brings up the concept of time. I think this is one of the most powerful things about his legacy,” Ziegler said. “King essentially said that time is neutral. A lot of times people think that time will bring progress, but his argument is that time is neutral; it actually doesn’t do anything. Rather, it is what we do with that time that matters. King argues that unfortunately the forces of evil, in this country, have been more productive with how they use their time than the forces of good. He stresses the importance of action over inaction.” 

Smith also stressed the importance of King’s legacy and its significance to modern-day student activism. 

“I think he just showed how important it is to stand firm and what you believe in and just how important it is to have a good foundation and people who surround you. Then also to make sure you voice your opinions,” Smith said.

Sophia Jallow, co-president of Black Student Alliance and senior, said she does her best to promote and continue King’s legacy through education. 

“I want to ensure that black students have a safe space where they can feel seen and heard despite going to a predominantly white school,” Jallow said. “I also try to get students of all races to come to BSA meetings to promote equality. I try to encourage open dialogue and also educate during our meetings as well. The reason I stress education so much is because that’s how we preserve the legacy of MLK and all things alike. I feel like King fought so hard for organizations like BSA to exist, so we’re kind of like proof of his legacy.” 

 

Transformation of modern student activism 

According to Jallow, through organizations like BSA, King’s message holds true as it shapes modern activism. His emphasis on education, equality and action continues to influence how young people approach social justice. 

Ziegler said while activism today may look different from the marches and protests of the 1960s, the core values remain unchanged.

“Obviously the overarching message of equality is similar. You can see those themes coursing through his speeches and in modern movements like Black Lives Matter, but also the idea of nonviolent resistance,” Ziegler said. “If you look at a lot of the Black Lives Matter protests, they’re mostly nonviolent whether it is the push for legislative reform, the fight against housing discrimination or the wealth gap.” 

Social Studies teachers James Ziegler and Justin Quick talk at the Black Student Alliance and African History & Culture Club annual cookout on Sept. 12, 2024. Ziegler said MLK Jr. has inspired generations of new activists to fight for civil rights. (Submitted Photo: Priscilla Smith)

Jallow said she draws parallels between the peaceful activism of King and today’s movements, noting how both are rooted in the belief that true change comes from peaceful resistance and the collective power of people standing together. She said this mirrors King’s own strategy of nonviolent direct action, where education and community were central to making long-term change.

“BSA is about celebrating Black excellence. I think we should just really celebrate their strength because when we think about the civil rights movement, I really don’t think we think about how hard it was,” Jallow said. “Racism was the norm and going against the grain, going against society, it was very challenging and civil rights leaders faced a lot of brutality. They were constantly beaten, they were beaten down over and over again, yet despite that, they still persevered and I think that we can take that message and we can adapt it to our own lives and just use that sentiment to drive us whenever things get tough.” 

Dedication to future change 

Smith and Jallow both said education is imperative in the fight for social justice. Through BSA meetings, both said they continue to educate students about the ongoing struggle for equality and encourage further action no matter what shape it may take. 

“We try to teach that we’re all humans and that we’re all children of God, that we were made, equally, and we’re made in his image,” Smith said. “I think that’s just one thing that we could learn is that we’re all human and we all have the same blood.” 

Members of Black Student Alliance and African History & Culture Club come together and dance at the annual cookout on Sept. 12, 2024. Senior Sophia Jallow said BSA pushes Black excellence to overcome stereotypical rhetoric. (Submitted Photo: Priscilla Smith)

On top of widespread education, Ziegler said he encourages students to participate in acts of service on this upcoming Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

“It is important that we don’t just view (MLK day) as a day off from school,” he said. “Yes, it is that, but like Dr. King said so many times, positive action brings about positive progress. So for that reason, I always encourage students to do something on this day off. Activism never has to be something big like marches or protests. It can be something simple like sharing Dr. King’s message, picking up trash, or even learning about a cause that means a lot to you. It is important to recognize that we all have a part to play in this country to help it progress.” 

Smith said she emphasizes the importance of taking action during BSA meetings and continues to spread awareness about ongoing social justice issues. 

Smith said, “Even though I experienced my first racial incident at a really young age, it really influenced my passion for activism and showcases our need for further progress as a society. I think the best, most tangible way to achieve this progress is through education and through action in the face of prejudice, to make sure no little children will have to go through a similar situation.” 

