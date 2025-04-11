Wayne County Women’s Fund luncheon raises awareness, strengthens women’s community

  • SPRING BREAK IS APRIL 4 TO 13
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Cyber Crisis
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Opposing Column: Staycations are inherently superior to traveling
Opposing Column: Traveling is inherently superior to staycations
Lighthearted pranks are an essential way to preserve the spirit of fun
Muslim students should be given more understanding during Ramadan
Should we separate the art from the artist?
Indy Women in Tech hosts a fundraiser to support girls finding their passions in technology. Events manager Kristan Russell said, “I love to follow our students that have gone through our program, the ones that have graduated and go out and get their career started, and watch them advance up the corporate ladder. We've had several of them come back and speak at our events, and that has been really inspiring because most of the women in our program are working hourly jobs or they're living paycheck to paycheck.” (Submitted photo: Kristan Russell)
Carmel Key Club members play games and connect with senior citizens at their “Senior Game Night” event held on March 8. Key Club President David Jiang said it was a great event to foster interaction between students and elderly members of the community.
SROs Blake Lytle speaks to SRO Ashley Williams about this school’s safety procedures. Lytle said he always makes an effort to address the needs students bring to his attention.
Junior Olivia Lim practices the piano on the keyboard in the Orchestra classroom. Lim said, "Seeing how musicians convey certain messages to the audience through their playing can shape one's own artistry in many ways."
Juniors Jafeth Gamez and Yilbert Pico converse with each other on March 6 during SSRT. Gamez and Pico enjoy each other's company and they both quickly become friends after moving to the ESL class.
Sophomore Yoon Lee writes down a message in Korean on a piece of paper on Mar 12. Lee said that even though most students don’t necessarily understand Korean culture they still try to take in parts of it.
Junior Anna Strines stretches a friend’s leg on Feb. 27, 2025. “(The) best part of my job is forming connections with players, seeing them grow as athletes and as people and helping athletes when they need it,” Strines said.
Sophomore Avika Rajmane takes a call at her parent’s CPA firm on March 1. Balancing school and work, she assisted with bookkeeping, tax preparation, and client management.
Students deferred from colleges find “changing your mindset” helpful
As the Sweet 16 of March Madness continues, the nationwide basketball tournament excites basketball fans
Senior Ayla Abbasi completes a dive at a meet. Abbasi said she aims to complete as much of her homework as possible during school in order to balance her difficult coursework with her practice schedule. (Submitted: Ayla Abbasi)
Senior Elle Tomalia runs and catches the lacrosse ball during her match. She has a verbal agreement to go play Division one Lacrosse at Butler University. (Submitted: Elle Tomalia)
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Shane Phillips, varsity Valorant player and senior, focuses on a Valorant match on Feb. 24. The team beat Hamilton Southeastern 13-1.
Beginning and Intermediate Dance students practice dance team skills during class on March 27. Junior Jenna Jarboe said, “My dance class is my B1 (class) so I start my day with it. It’s like a warm-up to being at school, and it just feels like a class that I’m not stressed about."
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Comic Con JAM
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
AI in films like "The Brutalist" is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Sophomores Luke Choi (left front), Michael Yuan (left back), Ruth Ahn (right back), Stephanie Tan (right center), Chelsea Meng (right center) talk about their investment strategy. They gathered at the weekly FinXed club to review their final report.
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Noblesville School Board At-large Laura Alerding presents senior Alyson "Ally" Swearingen with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in her honor for being named the Daughters of the American Revolution Horseshoe Prairie Chapter Good Citizen. (Submitted photo: Ally Swearingen)
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Month In Review: February 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Word Search: April 3
Connections: April 2
Wordle: April 2
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 12
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: February 28
Wordle: February 18
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 11
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Wayne County Women’s Fund luncheon raises awareness, strengthens women’s community

Wynne BruBaker
April 11, 2025
Indy Women in Tech hosts a fundraiser to support girls finding their passions in technology. Events manager Kristan Russell said, “I love to follow our students that have gone through our program, the ones that have graduated and go out and get their career started, and watch them advance up the corporate ladder. We’ve had several of them come back and speak at our events, and that has been really inspiring because most of the women in our program are working hourly jobs or they’re living paycheck to paycheck.” (Submitted photo: Kristan Russell)

The Women’s Fund of Wayne County will host their annual Women’s Luncheon on April 12 in Richmond, marking its 21st anniversary. The event will also include a fundraising silent art auction featuring local artists. Forest Hills Country Club will provide lunch, and all funds raised will be donated to local non-profit organizations. The purpose of the Women’s Fund is to address key issues, including gender-based domestic violence, equality and human rights by giving grants to the businesses of marginalized groups and individuals, particularly women. 

Saesha Saha, FemUnity founder and senior, said events such as the luncheon strengthen communities and promote awareness for traditionally ignored issues. She said FemUnity, an organization centered on furthering Carmel’s understanding and support for women in Gaza, has made use of similar fundraisers in the past.

“One of the primary ways we got money was through bake sales,” she said. “We were able to raise around $500 for each event, and so anyone in Clay Terrace, even adults and non-high schoolers, has awareness of (the situation in Gaza) too. And obviously, the fundraiser gives the cause a lot of money, but I feel like it also creates a community of support for the women involved. It gives women the support community that you’re not alone, you know there are people here to help you and be there for you, so keep fighting. Keep pushing through.” 

Sophomore Harper Barrett participated in Sycamore’s 2023 STEAM Conference for Girls and said that, as someone who was interested in STEM topics, attending an event focused on empowering women was very meaningful to her. 

She said, “I got to meet other girls my age with my same interests, which, as a young kid, was not something I usually got to see. It’s just really nice to be with people who like things like you when you’re so used to being the only one. I was able to learn from them, not even just academically, but also about their journeys too. That’s why having events like this and the luncheon for girls and marginalized groups is crucial, because it connects a community that a lot of people don’t realize exists.” 

Anthony Pho

Kristan Russell, events manager for Indie Women in Tech, said she worked to get girls ages K-12 interested in STEM activities so they might pursue a related career. Indie Women in Tech provides scholarships and helps eliminate barriers that prevent women from pursuing their degrees, such as childcare and transportation. Russell said making events for women is critical by planting seeds of inspiration in them and motivating them to further their education and eventually get jobs in technology. 

“After our women complete a degree and get a job in tech, they typically have about a 60% increase in their salary,” Russell said. “So, not only does that help their livelihood, but it also helps the state of Indiana’s economy. And there’s a triple effect for the woman, their family, their kids and so on and so forth. The events also create a sense of community, especially among our students. With our virtual lunches, we’ll get all of our students from the ones who have graduated to the ones who have just started, and everybody in between, and we’ll have a mini topic where we’ll say, ‘Who’s struggling with their school work right now?’ Or, ‘Who’s having a problem with their boss?’ Everyone stays incorporated with each other through our events, which allows them to feel strong as a part of something, not alone in the world.” 

According to Paybee, women’s charities benefit societies by contributing to women’s work in the economy. By funding the beginning of women’s college journeys or schooling, women’s charities increase the salaries and workforce of their region. Charities also give women the resources they need to leave abusive relationships by giving them the funds required to live alone, empowering women by giving them the tools they need to start strong. 

Saha spoke about the importance of being a part of a community, “One of our projects was to do a fundraiser for a domestic violence place called Coburn Place, so we donated a lot of items there, like toothbrushes, menstrual products, things like that. When you’re struggling with domestic violence, like when you’re a victim of it, it’s nice knowing that there are people outside who support you, who are there for you, who want to give you the resources you need to thrive. I think that just creates a safer community and encourages them to push through.”

The community provided by the charity of others is due to the fundraisers and events from different organizations, according to Russell. She said there are many struggles to staying afloat.

Russell said, “For most nonprofits, especially ours, because we’re small and don’t have a national headquarters or a national brand, it’s critical to host fundraisers in order to fund the scholarships and the different events that we do. Without them, we would really be lost. I will say it’s a constant struggle and a constant battle to try to raise money, especially when you’re small like we are.”

Saha said, “I hope women’s fundraisers will reach out to people who willingly stay ignorant of them and make them realize that women’s issues are important. It affects everyone, not just women, but men too; men have sisters, mothers. If it affects your loved ones, it affects you too, you know. I’ve heard people’s stories as well, personal stories and seen people support my club, especially strangers. When I go out to these bake sales and I see literal strangers on the street, they are so empathetic, and it gives me hope.” 

