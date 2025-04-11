Wayne County Women’s Fund luncheon raises awareness, strengthens women’s community

The Women’s Fund of Wayne County will host their annual Women’s Luncheon on April 12 in Richmond, marking its 21st anniversary. The event will also include a fundraising silent art auction featuring local artists. Forest Hills Country Club will provide lunch, and all funds raised will be donated to local non-profit organizations. The purpose of the Women’s Fund is to address key issues, including gender-based domestic violence, equality and human rights by giving grants to the businesses of marginalized groups and individuals, particularly women.

Saesha Saha, FemUnity founder and senior, said events such as the luncheon strengthen communities and promote awareness for traditionally ignored issues. She said FemUnity, an organization centered on furthering Carmel’s understanding and support for women in Gaza, has made use of similar fundraisers in the past.

“One of the primary ways we got money was through bake sales,” she said. “We were able to raise around $500 for each event, and so anyone in Clay Terrace, even adults and non-high schoolers, has awareness of (the situation in Gaza) too. And obviously, the fundraiser gives the cause a lot of money, but I feel like it also creates a community of support for the women involved. It gives women the support community that you’re not alone, you know there are people here to help you and be there for you, so keep fighting. Keep pushing through.”

Sophomore Harper Barrett participated in Sycamore’s 2023 STEAM Conference for Girls and said that, as someone who was interested in STEM topics, attending an event focused on empowering women was very meaningful to her.

She said, “I got to meet other girls my age with my same interests, which, as a young kid, was not something I usually got to see. It’s just really nice to be with people who like things like you when you’re so used to being the only one. I was able to learn from them, not even just academically, but also about their journeys too. That’s why having events like this and the luncheon for girls and marginalized groups is crucial, because it connects a community that a lot of people don’t realize exists.”

Kristan Russell, events manager for Indie Women in Tech, said she worked to get girls ages K-12 interested in STEM activities so they might pursue a related career. Indie Women in Tech provides scholarships and helps eliminate barriers that prevent women from pursuing their degrees, such as childcare and transportation. Russell said making events for women is critical by planting seeds of inspiration in them and motivating them to further their education and eventually get jobs in technology.

“After our women complete a degree and get a job in tech, they typically have about a 60% increase in their salary,” Russell said. “So, not only does that help their livelihood, but it also helps the state of Indiana’s economy. And there’s a triple effect for the woman, their family, their kids and so on and so forth. The events also create a sense of community, especially among our students. With our virtual lunches, we’ll get all of our students from the ones who have graduated to the ones who have just started, and everybody in between, and we’ll have a mini topic where we’ll say, ‘Who’s struggling with their school work right now?’ Or, ‘Who’s having a problem with their boss?’ Everyone stays incorporated with each other through our events, which allows them to feel strong as a part of something, not alone in the world.”

According to Paybee, women’s charities benefit societies by contributing to women’s work in the economy. By funding the beginning of women’s college journeys or schooling, women’s charities increase the salaries and workforce of their region. Charities also give women the resources they need to leave abusive relationships by giving them the funds required to live alone, empowering women by giving them the tools they need to start strong.

Saha spoke about the importance of being a part of a community, “One of our projects was to do a fundraiser for a domestic violence place called Coburn Place, so we donated a lot of items there, like toothbrushes, menstrual products, things like that. When you’re struggling with domestic violence, like when you’re a victim of it, it’s nice knowing that there are people outside who support you, who are there for you, who want to give you the resources you need to thrive. I think that just creates a safer community and encourages them to push through.”

The community provided by the charity of others is due to the fundraisers and events from different organizations, according to Russell. She said there are many struggles to staying afloat.

Russell said, “For most nonprofits, especially ours, because we’re small and don’t have a national headquarters or a national brand, it’s critical to host fundraisers in order to fund the scholarships and the different events that we do. Without them, we would really be lost. I will say it’s a constant struggle and a constant battle to try to raise money, especially when you’re small like we are.”

Saha said, “I hope women’s fundraisers will reach out to people who willingly stay ignorant of them and make them realize that women’s issues are important. It affects everyone, not just women, but men too; men have sisters, mothers. If it affects your loved ones, it affects you too, you know. I’ve heard people’s stories as well, personal stories and seen people support my club, especially strangers. When I go out to these bake sales and I see literal strangers on the street, they are so empathetic, and it gives me hope.”