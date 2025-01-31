Athlete Spotlight: Siddharth Deodeshmukh on creating Cricket Club

When did you start playing Cricket?

I started playing a while ago. My dad introduced it to me when I was in elementary school. He used to watch matches and he showed me a few of the matches and that’s how I got into cricket.

How did you learn to play the sport?

Just by watching cricket matches on TV and my dad also used to play with me so I learned from there.

Why did you decide to create the club?

Since cricket is not very popular around here, we decided we could make a cricket club to spread the game and hopefully inspire others to start playing.

What are your thoughts on the club’s turnout?

I’m pretty pleased with the turnout but I think we can get some more people to come.

Are you trying to increase awareness about Cricket Club?

We’re going around asking people to come to our club meetings and we’re also posting on Instagram about when our meetings are and other information about the club.

How do you train for cricket?

At our meetings we just play (scrimmages) and teach others the rules so that’s how we train.

Are there any struggles with organizing events for a sport not too common in the U.S.?

I thought it would be (hard), however we’ve gotten lots of people to come (to our club meetings), so I don’t think (organizing) was too hard to get too many people to come.

How does the culture of cricket compare with the culture of other sports?

Cricket is a lot more popular in Asian countries and South Asian countries while other sports like basketball are popular in different places. Cricket is a big part of Indian culture.

Do you hope for Carmel to eventually have a cricket team?

Yes, I hope for that but other schools would also need to start making clubs and teams.

Do you think cricket has become increasingly popular in the U.S. in the last couple of years?

I would say that. The U.S. team recently went to the T20 world cup for cricket and they got pretty far, so I’d say (cricket) is getting popular here.