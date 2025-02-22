Q&A with junior Tege Holt on music journey

  • FEB. 17 IS PRESIDENTS' DAY
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED 1ST PLACE IN NSPA BEST OF SHOW LARGE SCHOOL WEBSITE
  • HILITE NEWS WAS NAMED FINALIST FOR THE HOOSIER STAR COMPETITION
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
The new Gen Z love
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
The Fathers of Innovation
The Fathers of Innovation
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
Squid Game
Graphic Perspective: Presidents' Day, a day for all presidents or just a select few?
Graphic Perspective: Presidents’ Day, a day for all presidents or just a select few?
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Physical Touch
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Physical Touch
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Quality Time
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Quality Time
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Words of Affirmation
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Words of Affirmation
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Gift Giving
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Gift Giving
Ivy Wei, CMYC member and female leader, demonstrates how to create a craft to members of the Gardening Together on Feb. 11. Wei said, “Giving young women the opportunity to be leaders in the community has a wide range of positive effects, from being more confident and speaking up about problems they might see to knowing how to delegate tasks and work in a cohesive and productive group.”
Mayor and community leaders share the importance of female empowerment and leadership
A woman buys honey at her local supermarket. Asad said, “Understanding the bees might seem like a small issue, but it can really tell us how the world and the ecosystem near us exist."
Eastern Indiana Beekeepers to meet on Feb. 18, emphasizes importance of bee conservation
Junior Emily Lucas tends to a plant at this school on Feb. 12, 2024. Lucas has taken care of many plants at home herself, as a keen advocate of environmental conservation. “People should care about nature and tree conservation because this is our home,” said Lucas.
Clermont Tree Allies to meet on Feb.12, advocate for tree preservation and wildlife support
SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams talk in the Commons on Feb. 4. Lytle said he wants to emphasize building intrapersonal relationships with both students and staff alike this semester.
SROs enter second semester planning on emphasizing visibility, connections
Content gatherer Avika Rajmane works on a spread during SSRT on Feb. 4. Rajmane said, “I love yearbook staff, it is a great opportunity to branch out and get to know new people.”
Pinnacle staff continues to put together yearbook, focusing on People Bar
Students in Mr. Conley’s biomedical science class learning about the process and terminology of autopsies. Principles of Biomedical Science focuses on hands-on learning activities, allowing students to explore different biological concepts.
Medical shadowing provides students opportunities to experience different healthcare careers
Junior Ismail Kheiri ends his prayer by asking Allah SWT to fulfill his wishes on Jan. 29. “Umrah is almost like a fresh start in Islam,” Kheiri said. “You get forgiveness for a lot of the sins that you’ve done, and you ask to be guided on the right path of Islam.”
Students strengthen faith through Umrah: the minor pilgrimage with major benefits
Freshmen Phillip Shin and Benjamin Holcomb work together for their genetic counseling project during biology class on Jan. 30. The pair was assigned to research breast cancer as part of a role-play scenario designed to simulate counseling an individual with disease. “Working on this project has made me realize the reality of breast cancer. And it has made me more aware of the habits that I make that might affect my health in the long-term.” Phillip said.
Widespread health literacy helps reinforce healthy habits amid rising cancer incidence in young adults
Senior Katherine Ke collects an abundant amount of clothing and essential items for the Med-life club’s clothing drive for victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires. The drive aims to provide support and supplies to the community members affected by the fires. (Submitted Photo: Katherine Ke)
LA wildfires encourage student discussion, activism
Seniors Maddie McElwee (left) and Rosie Martin (right) respond to a question using sign language during their American Sign Language class period on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2024. Martin said part of what she loves about ASL is being able to communicate with her friends in a unique way. “I like being able to talk with my friends and have nobody else know what we’re saying,” Martin said.
ASL students, teacher reflect on importance of learning sign language, inclusion of deaf community
Opposing Column: Sports shows remain predictable, decrease sportsmanship
Opposing Column: Sports shows remain predictable, decrease sportsmanship
Opposing Column: TV shows centered on sports humanize athletes, showcase struggles
Opposing Column: TV shows centered on sports humanize athletes, showcase struggles
Senior Joely May Stupeck performs a solo during her dance competition. Stupeck said she practices five to seven times a week for competitive dance. (Submitted: Joely May Stupeck)
Athlete Spotlight: Joely May Stupeck on competitive dance
Comparing Sideline & Competitive Cheer
Comparing Sideline & Competitive Cheer
Super Bowl season: fast approaching and highly anticipated
Super Bowl season: fast approaching and highly anticipated
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Sophomore Monroe Melton perform in the dress rehearsal of Brainstorm. The show runs from Feb. 6 to 8 in the Studio Theater.
Q&A with actors, stage manager on studio theatre production “Brainstorm”
National Chinese Honors Society's Lunar New Year Celebration Photo Gallery
National Chinese Honors Society’s Lunar New Year Celebration Photo Gallery
Biopics should focus on accuracy, implementing new stories [opinion]
Biopics should focus on accuracy, implementing new stories [opinion]
Juniors Emma Miller and Luke Boyce perform for the Rising Stars members during the club’s meeting on Jan. 16. The Indiana Thespians State Conference will take place from Jan. 24-26.
Q&A with theater students about Indiana Thespians State Conference
Q&A with junior Tege Holt on music journey
Q&A with junior Tege Holt on music journey
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Q&A with senior Kathleen Williams on photography business
Q&A with senior Kathleen Williams on photography business
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year’s resolution?
Month in Review: January 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “Celebrate the Season”
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 18
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 13
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 3
Connections: February 3
Connections: January 22
Connections: January 22
Connections: December 13
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Connections: November 19
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 19
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: January 30
Wordle: January 30
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 18
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 15
Word Search: November 15
Review: Few biopics succeed, but “Better Man” does [MUSE]
Review: Few biopics succeed, but “Better Man” does [MUSE]
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars”? [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Q&A with junior Tege Holt on music journey

Keira Kress and Parker Kelso
February 22, 2025

How did you get interested in playing music?

I was four years old in the back of my dad’s truck and the song “Pink Houses” came on the radio. I’m not really sure what it was. I decided I wanted to play music. For my fifth birthday, I got my first guitar, which looks like a ukulele. It’s tiny. But yeah, that was the first song I learned and picked it up from there.

Do your parents play music?

They do not, neither of them.

You mentioned “Pink Houses.” Do you have any other influences?

A lot. I think really what kind of got me into the style I’m currently making and stuff I kind of just recently recorded is like Luke Holmes, Riley Green, and then there’s a smaller artist, I was playing with Drake White and I love his stuff. So just, yeah, a lot of…

You said that you’re releasing stuff and you have released stuff. What is it like to write music? What’s that process?

It really varies. The thing is, like, in the moment, I never think about things when I’m doing things throughout my life. I mean, one song is kind of a beachy song in a way. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s like a beach country song kind of. And in the moment of when I wrote that, what that story is about, I really wasn’t thinking about writing a song about that or whatever. When I was preparing for this next EP, I was like, just kind of thinking through the things I’ve done in the last few years and it’s just, it really does vary. I think, I mean, you kind of write about anything. It took a long time for me to kind of feel comfortable writing. I mean, I had writer’s block for the longest time and then I kind of just figured out how to work through that and just write down anything I kind of thought about.

How do you get through writer’s block?

I think realizing that whatever you write down, that the world’s not gonna see that. I think originally I was always like, oh, that doesn’t sound right, or that just kind of sounds stupid, or something like that. But just writing everything you think out, and just working through it. Also, I used to write the music first, and then go back and kinda write words to it, and then the stories weren’t exactly how I wanted the stories to be. So I’ve kinda done it the other way, I’ll just kinda sit down at the guitar, and write songs kinda through a story that I have, or something I want to tell.

Tege Holt strums his guitar at a live show. According to Holt, he has played the instrument since he was five. (Submitted Photo: Tege Holt)

Once you write that music, how do you record it?

Last October, I got to go down to Nashville, and at the Speakeasy studio, and it was amazing. There were a lot of great people there. Luke Holmes’ acoustic guitar player, we had one of Luke Holmes’ old producers, and Elliot Ditter was (there). I mean, he’s an amazing engineer. Michael Whitaker, who is a producer he used to work with, he’s worked with so many different people, and he’s just amazing. It’s really just getting the right group of people together that feel the same way you do about the music, and I think we had 13 different people record on those tracks, and yeah, just kinda comes together.

To get down to that studio, did you have to reach out to people, or how do you navigate that?

My manager reached out to the people he knew down in Nashville. I’ve built some connections–my manager has about every connection there is, all over. So yeah, I worked with him, and we got, like I said, just a great group of people together to record on those. I mean, I think we recorded 13 instruments, and it’s, yeah, it’s amazing. Wow.

What’s your favorite part about performing live?

Just the energy. It’s one reason I picked the upbeat country stuff. I just love the energy on stage and having fun. I mean, it’s work, but it’s not work. I mean, it’s getting to do whatever I want, and making the most out of it. So playing live is a ton of fun. I can’t wait, I have that show coming up for the release of these next five songs. We’re doing a waterfall release, which means releasing one, waiting a few weeks, and just releasing them kinda throughout a period of time, and then they’ll come together to be an EP at the end. And that process is like, we’re doing that release show on Mar. 20, and the first song comes out on the 21st, and we’re gonna have a lot of fun preparing for the show.

Is that at the Tarkington?

Yes, it is. It’s big. Yeah, it’s gonna be a lot of fun.

So you mentioned the EP’s coming out, I guess what’s in store for you in the future?

I think after this comes out, over the summer, we’re playing a bunch of shows, and then there’s a great guy I met over the winter here, Preston Cooper, and I’m playing a show with him. He just released his first single called “Weak,” and it’s an amazing song, and so I’m just excited. I mean, he released that song and he’s already up to like 70,000 monthly listeners, so it’s gonna be a lot of fun to kinda play with him. We’re doing a bunch of different, well, I’m doing a few things with him, and then going into the summer, playing a lot of shows, all fairs and festivals, and then getting around, we’re looking at shows in North Carolina, South Carolina, and kinda doing a loop through like Georgia, Florida, Texas, all that.

Have you accumulated a band of your own?

Yeah, I have. Over the last six months, I’ve picked up a band, and everything I play this year is a band, so I’m not doing any solo shows anymore, and I think I played 73 or 74 shows last year, and they were pretty much all solo. I think we did five or six things with a band out of that, so this year we’re doing as many band things as we can, really.

Do you have any particular memories that stand out to you from performing or even writing?

I think there’s a lot, a lot of different things. Especially once I picked up the band, over the last six months, we’ve played everywhere. We’ve played little neighborhood pool parties and stuff like that, so it’s a lot of fun to play in different environments. I mean, I’ve played on bigger stages with the band, and then small stages. And it’s a lot of fun to make music. So, yeah, not anything crazy that sticks out.

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal