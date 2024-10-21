Graphic perspective: What happened to Halloween spirit?

USITT plans for Halloween and Christmas festivities USITT is gearing up for its annual Halloween costume contest, set to take place in the auditorium, the date is still uncertain. USITT president Alivia Conz shared that, “We are planning on doing a Halloween costume contest similar to the…

Artists Association plans holiday meeting on Oct. 29 Artists Association’s next meeting will be on Oct. 29 in Room C125, according to co-president and junior Angela Li. The co-presidents will prepare a Halloween-themed meeting featuring cookie decorating. Li said the club members will decorate cookies with Halloween-themed frosting…