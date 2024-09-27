OPPOSING COLUMN: Proposed diploma requirements are an excellent way to guide students after high school

On Aug. 14, the Indiana Department of Education presented the state board of education with a draft for “base diploma” requirements, scrapping the previous GPS and GPS plus proposals. Later referred to as the “Future New Indiana Diploma,” the base diploma prioritizes work-based learning in high schools. It also highlights the importance of college career paths, following a state decrease in college application submissions.

Covid-19 began the application submission decline, with an 8% enrollment drop from 2019 to 2022 and steady, decreasing numbers since. In an effort to assist new graduates, the GPS diploma promoted three pathways leading to Enrollment, Employment or Enlistment seals, with 75 hours of work experience. After facing backlash from college-motivated students, the new draft was amended to allow an Honors Enrollment seal, which controversially heightened academic expectations.

While the new proposal received heavy criticism from academically motivated students, the new requirements are not severely different from the GPS diplomas. The blueprint resembles our current Core 40 diploma to an extent, simply manipulating the courses and number of credits required. Extracurriculars will also no longer be necessary to earn credits, but woven into a “seal.”

The different seals available include the Enrollment seal, Employment seal, and Enlistment and Service seal. Requirements for each seal will correlate directly with the expected plan for adulthood. Changes for course credit requirements include the addition of English, communications, personal finance, computer science, and the replacement of economics and world history for elective world perspectives. Personal elective courses will also be doubled from six to 12 credits. While removing credits from directed electives, college and careers will assume one credit. Seals would be earned through dedicated and focused learning, good grades, work experience, community services, etc. (requirements differ depending upon which seal one is attempting to attain).

Ultimately, the proposed base diploma revisions will allow colleges, the workforce and military to clearly see specific student experience. Several colleges, including Indiana University, Ball State and Ivy Tech praised the new draft, claiming that it was very focused and a good way to prepare students for their futures. By allowing students to choose which classes they can take, heightened academic expectations will no longer feel like such an incredible burden.

Personally, playing music is my passion. I practice at least an hour a day, following a two hour marching band rehearsal, wake up early to attend morning rehearsal before school and study music theory before falling asleep. Music dominates my life, but not once have I felt overwhelmed by putting in work for something I love. The base diploma will allow me to pursue my passions without as much distraction from classes I don’t deem necessary for my future life.

Because of this, academic achievements will soar throughout Indiana high schools, leading to piqued college interest at the relevant work and experience students have acquired throughout the past four years of their lives. Not only that, but internships and work experience required by seals will serve students well in the workforce.

Additionally, the flexibility provided by the base diploma program will empower students to discover what they would like their future career to be. With the addition of new elective credits, teens can test the waters for subjects they planned on exploring in college.

For example, a student interested in government could receive background knowledge about the systems of working in that field, so they can decide whether or not it is something they are interested in. This will save so many people from losing their path in college or struggling to find a career they actually want to do.

By participating in the CHS music program, I know that music is something I want to incorporate in my adult life and will influence where I go to college. I imagine there will be similar results if students are given the opportunity to find something that makes them happy, especially those who don’t strongly value academics. The new base diploma will clearly provide a broad range of choices, guidance, and illuminate career pathways for Carmel High School students.

While the new policies caused protest among college-bound students, who felt the increased standards for the Honors Enrollment seal would only hurt them, this is not the case. Taking into account the prestige associated with this diploma, colleges will generally be head over heels when someone applies with relevant knowledge to their expected field. Moreover, this diploma will provide a smoother transition from high school to every individual path students choose to take, exposing kids to opportunities much sooner.

