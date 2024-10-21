Music, concerts play key role in students’, teachers’ life experiences

For sophomore Caroline Hulsey, music and concerts are a huge part of her life. Hulsey plays the oboe in concert band and philharmonic orchestra, and the alto saxophone in marching band. So far this year, Hulsey said she has attended six concerts, including Blink-182, Counting Crows and Stone Temple Pilots. These concerts, she said, allowed her to build relationships and gain inspiration.

“I’m in marching band every single day, I have concert band at school (and) later in the semester I’ll have orchestra every week. Whenever I have time at home, I practice, usually for 30 minutes to an hour,” Hulsey said. “When I’m studying, she said, I listen to music, when I fall asleep I listen to music. It’s pretty much always there.”

But Hulsey isn’t alone in her love for music and concerts. In fact, the popularity of live music events has grown.

In 2023, the global revenue of the music industry had a resurgence, growing up to $28.6 billion. That same year, over 70 million music tour tickets were sold worldwide, making it the highest total in more than a decade. People’s willingness to spend money on live music events appeared to grow.

Andrew Brough, associate director of bands, said he has seen firsthand that resurgence. He said many of his students attend concerts at school to see their friends perform and outside of school with their favorite artists. He said many of his students perform in or attend the Holiday Spectacular, among other school performances.

“We have some students that have already talked about seeing Taylor Swift when she is in town to perform later this year,” Brough said via email. “Our band students are very musically diverse as well as educated on a wide range of musical staples and performance opportunities.”

Concerts Build Relationships

Junior Sruthi Sreehari, a violinist and singer, went to seven concerts this year, including Lynn Lapid, Maroon 5 and Bryson Tiller. Sreehari said she spends much of her time involved in music.

“Music impacts me a lot,” she said. “I probably listen to music a lot compared to how much I study. I study while I’m listening to music, when I’m doing everything. I love music.”

For many students, concerts are a way to build relationships with family and friends. They provide an environment for them to have fun and bond over a shared passion.

Hulsey said she attends concerts with her dad, who, she said, is also the source of her interest in music as a fellow musician.

“I’ve always listened to music with him and in sixth grade I started playing an instrument,” Hulsey said. “He told me to pick it up and play because it gets a lot of scholarships but it turned into a passion for me.”

Hulsey said her schedule with marching band and classes makes it harder for her to spend time with her dad, a problem that concerts solve.

“Going to concerts is kind of like a bonding experience because we get to just go and hang out for a while, especially when I’m so busy with school and everything that I don’t get to see him a whole lot,” Hulsey said.

For Sreehari, she said going to concerts with friends brings joy into her everyday life.

“When I’m with my friends I can really express myself and we’re just singing our hearts out. We’re really happy after that,” Sreehari said.

Concerts Spark Inspiration

Although Hulsey doesn’t play pop punk or rock music, she said she finds inspiration from the concerts she attends.

“It’s definitely inspiring to see people who are super successful at what they do with music,” Hulsey said.

As a singer especially, Sreehari said she gets a lot of inspiration from concerts.

“It’s really helpful, especially when you’re listening to an artist singing and hearing the beats,” Sreehari said. “You can have a rhythm to it and when you’re playing it’s like the same thing. You’re also enjoying (it) and having fun.”

According to Brough, concerts are part of the music experience.

“Actively participating in music by listening, doing or attending is a huge part of the musical experience. I think everyone gets something out of simply listening to music that they enjoy,” Brough said.

Sreehari and Hulsey said they hope to continue going to concerts in the future. Sreehari is preparing for a three-hour classical Indian music performance and Hulsey said she hopes to have a career playing in an orchestra.

For both, they said live performances impact their personal relationships and inspiration as musicians, while giving them an exciting time.

“Live music is such a fun experience,” Hulsey said. “When you’re there you can literally feel the music. It’s such a different experience than just listening to it. Even if it’s not even good music that you’re seeing, it’s still such a fun, different experience to be there in person.”