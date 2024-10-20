House of Representatives to host Riley Car Wash and Trick-or-Treat event

Caroline Petry Ishan Choudhary, Cabinet member and senior, throws colored powder at participants in the race for Riley on Sept. 14.

House of Representatives will host the Riley Car Wash that started on Oct. 19 and will be open on Oct. 20 from 12 to 4 p.m. at door 9.

Speaker of the House Nina Federici said, “Some students are working the event while others are going through the car wash which is a big way we fundraise because people donate at the end of the car wash.”

Federici described House of Representatives as a sector of student government that aims to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital while also giving back to the community through community events.

Andrea Gollnick, sponsor of House of Representatives, said this event has no cost, and donations to Riley Children’s Hospital are accepted after the car wash. The car wash is open to anyone interested in getting a car wash and donating.

Additionally, House of Representatives will host a trick-or-treat event the following weekend.

Federici said, “House of Representatives members as well as Cabinet members, which is a leadership sector of student government, works different stations and then kids in the community come and play games and get candy for donations of their choice to Riley Children’s Hospital.”

The event is targeted towards younger kids with various activities and prizes that children can win from participating.

“It’s for little kids but there’s all these fun little games that little kids can play and they get a piece of candy for playing,” Gollnick said. “Before I was even the teacher sponsor I brought my little girl there a couple of times.”

The trick-or-treat event will be hosted on Oct. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Murray Stadium.

“(House of Representatives) is just an awesome organization full of super responsible, conscience kids who are altruistic in their causes and trying to help Riley Children’s Hospital–and it’s (Riley Children’s Hospital’s) 100th anniversary, they started in 1924 with like 25 doctors and now they have over 400,” Gollnick said. “We were recently asked to join this Noble Society, which is a new thing that Riley Children’s (Hospital) created for groups or people that have donated over a million dollars so we just got inaugurated for that.”