Q&A with director, first-time actress about Studio One Acts

Senior Jack Kennedy

How did you first get involved with theater?

I signed up to take Theatre Arts my freshman year and since my sophomore year I’ve been in Repertory Theatre. On the other side of things, I have been in the Tech Theatre class since my junior year. Through that, I’ve taken on different responsibilities from being a Student Director, to making programs, and running {the} Instagram.

How do Studio One Acts work compared to traditional plays?

The One Acts, in name, are only one act. A typical play will have two to three acts with an intermission in between each but with the One Acts, they are short enough to be one whole piece. The other key difference is that they are directed by senior theater students instead of our teachers/directors. We applied to be a director in April and then casted the show ourselves in mid-August.

What is the most difficult part of putting on a show like this?

The biggest challenge has been leading {my} peers. Some of {the} cast members are my friends and there’s a level of establishing, “this is when to get serious and focus” {and} that’s difficult to command with friends.

What are you most excited about?

Directing has been a dream of mine so putting the show onstage itself is the most exciting. I read the script a year and a half ago and now to finally have it performed is super crazy. I plan to go to school for Theatre Education so I look forward to my One Act being the first of many shows I direct.

Senior Masyn Rodda





What made you want to try out for the play?

I wasn’t too sure about auditioning for a role in the first place but I had some free time in my schedule and my incredibly talented friend Jack Kennedy, who’s also one of the one act directors, convinced me to show up to auditions and just see how I felt. I’ve never been in theater or even acted before so it was definitely nerve racking. I loved the energy of the people I was performing with and I’m so glad {he} pushed me to try something new.

What has been your favorite part of the experience?

My favorite part of this experience has been seeing a different side of the performing arts. I’ve been pretty involved with {marching band} for the past four years but outside of that, I haven’t been able to see or experience much of Carmel’s theater. Being able to also meet and work with so many cool people who are such talented actors has {also} been a highlight for me.

What has been the most challenging part of the process?

For me a big challenge throughout this process has been learning how to speak like an actor. People don’t realize how much goes into not just being able to say the lines in the right order but speak them with enough air, volume, and pronunciation to carry across an entire audience while still conveying the emotions of the character.

What are you most excited for?

I’m very excited to finally perform my One Act with my castmates since we’ve been working so hard on it and because it’s such a beautiful story. I would also say I’m really excited to be portraying an LGBTQ+ relationship since representation in the arts is so crucial to our community.

Would you do it again?

Yes absolutely. This experience was definitely outside of my comfort zone but in the best way possible. It’s pushed me to perform in ways I didn’t realize I could and I’ve been fortunate to make so many kind and amazing friends in the process.





