Carmel Key Club starts class officer elections, begins planning community service activities

Mahitha Konjeti Key Club executive officers give a presentation on service hour requirements on Sept. 8. Key Club president David Jiang said Key Club is a great way to give back to the community and help less advantaged people.

As the new school year begins, Carmel Key Club is electing new class officers and planning new service initiatives in the area to increase student involvement in community service. Carmel Key Club will be meeting every late start Wednesday in the Freshman Cafeteria.

David Jiang, Key Club president and senior, said that Key Club is currently focusing on finishing class officer elections and planning new projects for the new year.

“Class officers are getting elected soon, so for people who want to join, right now would be the best time to get involved. Class officers essentially keep track of the community service hours and manage a lot of the operations related to the students in their grade. They keep things organized for us and act as mediators between students in their grade and the people on the executive board.,” Jiang said. “We’re planning on making some projects right now, not everything is decided yet. So just be on the lookout for new events and community service opportunities.

Key Club co-sponsor Allyson Ward said class officer elections are a great way to get more people involved in Key Club leadership roles.

“Yeah, I think the class officer elections are really important as they allow us to have more people helping out the executive board. The class officers aren’t really involved in planning events but they help us keep track of different activities and hours so they’re pretty helpful in that regard,” Ward said. “I also like that we hold elections to decide class officers because it allows for more democracy in the club. We want the leadership of the club to reflect what students want, so the elections allow us to have that.”