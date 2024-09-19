Amidst Dance Moms revival, dancers and counselor weigh in on the representation of dance culture in the media

  • CHS HOMECOMING PEP RALLY AND PARADE ON SEPT. 20
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
National Photography Month
National Photography Month
A New Frontier in Space Travel
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
The cell phone ban is both helpful and detrimental to students
The cell phone ban is both helpful and detrimental to students
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon "It Ends With Us"?
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon “It Ends With Us”?
Places on Main Tier List
Places on Main Tier List
Allyson Cooksey's B2 AP Human Geography class takes notes over the latest textbook reading on Sept. 3, 2024. The class recently finished taking their Asia map quiz and are now reviewing their most recent assignment.
Students, assistant principal consider new attendance policy, incentives
Students come to the Sept. 8th callout meeting for Key Club. Ivy Wei, Key Club member and junior, said her favorite part of Key Club was the ability to serve her community.
Carmel Key Club starts the year with a callout on Sept. 8th
Sophomore Edward Chen solves problems for the USAMTS competition. “I have not competed in this competition in the past because I took the AMC instead. These are some pretty good proof problems,” he said. Chen worked with friends to solve math problems.
Math Club to compete in the USAMTS and other competitions
Superintendent Michael Beresford poses with his service dog on Sept. 12. Beresford said it's important to research the candidates for the school board race.
Carmel Clay Schools to inform voters of school board election
FCCLA officers preparing for the FCCLA callout meeting on Aug. 29 in B175. FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton said, “(The officers) this year really know what everything should look like and all the events that are competed at state.”
FCCLA officers to explain STAR events, focus on member retention at following meetings
Junior Gaia Shields places her phone in a cell phone pocket at the start of class on Sep. 16, following the newly passed policy banning phone use during instruction. The change is intended to reduce distractions and boost classroom engagement.
Cell phone restrictions redefines engagement, interactions in school
Students learn about new clubs at the Freshman Club Fair on August 22nd. Sophomore Rajeev Singh said the activities fair was a great way to connect with students and get them to join various clubs.
Freshmen transitioning into CHS eased by implemented measures, alleviates stress
Junior Manvi Musunuru studies in class with her glasses on Aug 8. Musunuru wore glasses due to difficulty seeing the board in the class. Musunuru said it helped her greatly in classes.
Students, optometrist experience more vision problems due to increased screen time
On Aug. 10, Junior Jessica Xie focuses on editing a piece of writing submitted to the literary magazine, the Breakbread Literacy Project, where she interns. Xie said she is grateful that her internship allows her to see what writing is like from a publishing standpoint.
High school internships provide students unique experiences
McMillan stands with his siblings, Merilee, his older sister, and Abby, his younger sister, for a photo. McMillan said he encourages middle children to develop positive relationships with their siblings and parents. (Submitted Photo: Park McMillan)
Middle children work to overcome being overshadowed by siblings
On Aug. 23, the CHS varsity football team has their first game of the season at home. As the hounds lead the game going into the fourth quarter, the coaches help them stay focused while victory is in sight.
Football players, coach discuss impact of first game on season
Senior Alex Shackell swims in an Olympic race in August 2024. Shackell said, “There’s always going to be nerves and stuff but I tried to remain pretty calm and I knew I was ready for the race.” (Submitted Photo: Alex Shackell)
Athlete Spotlight: Alex Shackell on competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics
Andrew Kim, tennis player and junior, plays against Cathedral. Assistant coach Mark Branaman said that the team is enthusiastic, seeming to be gelling very well together.
Men’s tennis to compete in John Shirley Invitational
Members of the Lacrosse team play in a scrimmage on April 24. Head Coach Keith Allen said offensive players have been using scrimmages to practice their plays and sets.
Men’s lacrosse to play Hamilton Southeastern on May 3
Sophomore Grace Marshall competes in a lifting competition. Marshall said, "I would say (winning competitions) is a really good feeling. I work really hard for my strength and my capabilities so to see the outcome of it is pretty nice." (Submitted Photo: Grace Marshall)
Athlete Spotlight: Grace Marshall on being a powerlifting champion
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to "Dance Moms", Williams said, "It's not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You're not performing new dances every single week." (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Amidst Dance Moms revival, dancers and counselor weigh in on the representation of dance culture in the media
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on "Cinderella" experience
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on “Cinderella” experience
Senior Edna Efuntoye poses in her military uniform after camp. "I feel that I grew a lot stronger from camp," she said. "I'm glad I didn't let other people stop me from joining." (Submitted photo: Edna Efuntoye)
Q&A with senior Edna Efuntoye on military camp experience
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Students, assistant principal consider benefits, flaws of A.C.E week
Students, assistant principal consider benefits, flaws of A.C.E week
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: September 18
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 17
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 16
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 13
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 12
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album "The Tortured Poets Department" is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: "Challengers" does it all [MUSE]
Review: “Challengers” does it all [MUSE]
Review: "A House of Flame and Shadow" by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: “A House of Flame and Shadow” by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 3
Connections: September 3
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 13
Connections: August 13
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 12
Mini Crossword: August 12
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 16
Wordle: August 16
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 14
Word Search: August 14
Word Search: May 16
Word Search: May 16
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Amidst Dance Moms revival, dancers and counselor weigh in on the representation of dance culture in the media

Keira Kress and Salima Sher
September 19, 2024
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to "Dance Moms", Williams said, "It's not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You're not performing new dances every single week." (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to “Dance Moms”, Williams said, “It’s not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You’re not performing new dances every single week.” (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)

News of “Dance Moms: A New Era” left many “Dance Moms” fans highly skeptical of its ability to live up to the original series. Despite the popularity of “Dance Moms” and its legacy in pop culture, viewers acknowledge the problematic aspects of the show.

Counselor Casey Danubio said while watching the show, she kept in mind the goal of reality shows, which is to create drama and conflict. 

“It’s shocking to see small children being put through the rigors of these schedules. the demands placed on their bodies physically, emotionally, mentally, it’s hard to see,” Danubio said. “I mean these children are obviously very devoted. They spend all their time doing this and their parents are so devoted as well so my thoughts were just, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this really happens.’”

Head instructor Abby Lee Miller was notorious for her “tough love” teaching style, riddled with emotional and verbal abuse. Fans of the original show hoped the revival of “Dance Moms” would feature a more positive portrayal of the show.

Senior Ella Williams has been dancing her entire life and doing so competitively for ten years. Williams questioned how much of “Dance Moms: A New Era” was truly reality. Each episode of “Dance Moms” typically covered a week in the lives of Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC). Dancers would start the week with “pyramid”, a practice where the girls would be ranked based on their performance the prior week, get assigned and learn the dances they would perform that weekend. 

According to Williams, the practice of “pyramid” is not common amongst dance studios and almost never happens in real dance studios. 

“I’ve seen season one, seasons one through eight of ‘Dance Moms’ and maybe half of the new show,” Williams said. “It’s not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You’re not performing new dances every single week. You don’t even go to competitions every single week. That’s just impossible to do realistically for the long run.”

Dancer and senior Claire Smith, who had danced from ages of two to fifteen, shared this sentiment and said that the representation of dance in “Dance Moms” is only partially accurate.

“I think it definitely makes or stirs up drama within the relationships and how they’re formed and stuff like that, but I also don’t think it’s completely inaccurate of some of the drama that happens because there is drama within parents, and the girls in the studio, and guys—people in the studio.” 

Aside from the manufactured and/or exaggerated drama of “Dance Moms”, the shockingly insensitive moments from the show are seared into fans’ minds. Moments of physical assault where law enforcement was called are some of the more dramatic moments of the show. Equally as disturbing was Miller’s mistreatment of her students, and insults targeted at the girls’ physical appearance, as body shaming was a prevalent issue. According to New University, many ballet dancers will experience body shaming or disordered eating to some degree at some point in their careers. Dance instructors, particularly those in ballet, value prototypical “skinny” ballerinas. This obscure value placed on weight is harmful to dancers and promotes unhealthy eating habits, as dancers attempt to maintain weights deemed acceptable by their instructors, not medical professionals.

Smith said that she experienced judgment based on her changing body as she grew older. 

“It was just well known, a fact that there were favorites and and so for a while I was in that because a lot skinnier, I was thinner, I wasn’t too muscley but then when I went through puberty they threw me aside and then took the girls that were still teeny tiny even though I was growing like a healthy teenage girl.”

Williams agreed with this notion and said she felt pressured to meet expectations of a “ballet” body. 

“I have struggled with body image a lot when I was like 12/13 because I just transitioned to an all ballet studio,” Williams said. “And in ballet, the ideal figure is, you have to be a stick, but I am definitely not a stick. It’s mostly my thighs which, you know, you’re showing off your legs a lot and you have to wear tights every day and you have a dress code and that didn’t do well for a 13 year old me. But I think I’ve gotten over it now because I’m not as into ballet anymore and I’ve transitioned more to other styles like contemporary and jazz and I can wear my baggy pants all I want.”

Miller not only body shamed her young students, but also perpetuated racist microaggressions that appear to have carried over to the revival though new instructor Gloria Hampton (Glo). 

Danubio said, “I’m thinking of the Asian little girl and how Glo sometimes talked to them, like, for example, the one Asian girl being told she had to be more mature and tougher, and comparing her to her mom who never expresses emotion—just playing into some prejudices and stereotypes. And with Ash, who was more like the Britney Spears type, they played into stereotypes, too. It’s like, okay, we know what you’re saying—she’s a pretty little ballet dancer, and she’s the powerful, strong Britney Spears dancer.”

Williams mentioned an experience she had at age nine. “It was kind of brutal…because I think one big thing for me is, I have a different hair texture than most of the other girls on my team. So for competition hair, I couldn’t do the same things as all the other girls probably could. And some of my directors just did not understand that.”

Williams pointed out how competitive dance is different from traditional team sports like basketball, due to its distribution between team and individual competition.

“Dance Moms” focused heavily on competition between the girls, competing against each other for Abby’s favor and subsequent solos. Conflict between the girls themselves was much less frequent than conflict between the mothers. 

Williams noticed a different theme in the new show, where many of the girls were mean to each other. “That’s usually not the case. You’re not going to be really mean to somebody to their face and you just want to try and be nice to everyone because if you’re going into dance as a career, these are going to be your coworkers eventually.”

Similar to Miller, Hampton promotes competition between the girls. 

“Glo uses her feedback to motivate and instill fear, right? She does it in a very public forum, and she literally puts the kids’ pictures first, second, and so on,” Danubio said. “After every single thing, like they didn’t before, she would be very honest with her assessment and kind of pit them against each other. She’d say, ‘You couldn’t do as well as you wanted to because you didn’t ask.’”

“Dance Moms” has not shied away from including controversial topics in their dance numbers, ranging from cancer to gun violence. In this season, Hampton choreographed a dance number about the fentanyl epidemic, in which “victims,” or dancers, were placed in body bags. The dancers placed into body bags on stage were decided upon by their performance during rehearsal. 

Danubio questioned this behavior and said children are not mentally prepared to handle the weight of some of these topics. 

“What’s the fine line between entertaining somebody and not harming yourself? We can think of millions of musicians, great poets, and songwriters who have tipped that line of creativity into unhealthy territory for the sake of entertainment,” Danubio said. “Is it okay because they’re adults and not okay because they’re 10? Probably more okay, right? It’s like this weird, fine line of creativity, expression, and entertainment. When we’re forcing kids to do it, I’m just like, are we having conversations with them? Do they understand what’s happening? Are they processing the feelings associated with it? Are they understanding why they’re in a body bag on stage?” 

As audiences await confirmation of a new season or cancellation, Williams believes that there is room for improvement. “I feel like if they continue with “Dance Moms”, I feel like they really just need to find a new studio to record. They transitioned from like ALDC to Studio Bleu, but it was the same exact format,” Williams said. “I feel like they need to find a studio and document an actual season, like a realistic season with that studio rehearsing the same dances all year and competing only three to four times and then nationals, which would still be like a lot of interesting drama with that. So I don’t know why they wouldn’t just make it a little more realistic. Also, I’m pretty sure a lot of people are really interested at this point to see what an actual studio environment looks like and feels like and what they do. So I think that transition would be lovely, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Ultimately, Smith said that young dancers should look forward to dancing without feeling pressured.

Smith said, “Dance for yourself. Don’t dance for other people, don’t dance for the sake of aesthetics or looking a certain way, just dance for yourself. Do it to make you happy. Dance as an expressive creative platform and art form.

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal