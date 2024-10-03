Q&A with sophomore Stephanie Tan and sponsor Fernando Yañez on pickle-pong club, racket sports

Stephanie Tan, co-founder and sophomore

What inspired you to start the pickle-pong club?

I really like both pickleball and ping pong—I’ve played ping pong since I was eight and I’ve played pickleball for around two years now. (Pickleball) is something we do a lot now in our free time in my family.

What do you enjoy most about playing pickleball and ping pong?

With sports like pickleball and ping pong, you can play in doubles, which is a lot less stressful. They’re definitely more chill and less competitive than other sports.

Do you need any important skills to participate in pickleball and ping pong?

The rules are sometimes confusing while playing both sports so communication is a big thing, being patient and of course good sportsmanship and manners.

How do you think table sports like pickleball and ping pong compare to more traditional sports like basketball or soccer?

Racket sports are definitely more one-on-one, less like a team sport and more just singles or doubles. I like (racket sports) more because I like having a racket and a net and having strokes rather than just throwing a ball.

Can you share a memorable experience from your time in the pickleball-ping pong club?

Last year I had a really fun time teaching my friends how to play because they’re still pretty bad, so it’s fun making fun of them. It’s not that serious.

What advice would you give to students who are considering joining the pickleball-ping pong club?

Just do it. It’s really easy to learn and it’s super fun.

Fernando Yañez, sponsor of pickle-pong club

Why did you decide to sponsor the pickle-pong club?

Students were asking about it and I knew some students were interested in it. During the end of the school year and this year there was a lot of interest so we decided to put both together and now we play pickleball and ping pong.

What do you enjoy most about playing pickleball and ping pong?

I personally enjoy it a lot. I mean, I don’t play ping pong now; I played when I was in high school, but now I enjoy playing pickleball more. They are fun.

How do you think table sports like pickleball and ping pong compare to more traditional sports like basketball or soccer?

I think they are completely different types of sports. I mean football, basketball and soccer are more physical, there’s more physical contact. Pickleball and ping pong are paddle-based, which means there’s a completely different set of skills. I think if I were to compare them to something it would be tennis, but they are different. Athletically, they are less physically demanding than tennis, and I think they require a different set of skills.

Do you need any important skills to participate in pickleball and ping pong?

There are no specific ones but I would say they require less strength but more ability to put the ball wherever you want.

Can you share a memorable experience from your time in the pickleball-ping pong club?

You start getting to know students. There were not very many, but I was able to get to know a few students who were interested. The most important part is seeing students have fun.

What advice would you give to students who are considering joining the pickle-pong club?

Go and try it. We have many different levels and they can come and meet many different people.