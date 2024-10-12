Graphic Perspective: Social media’s “expert” dating advice is melodramatic

Students, economics teacher discuss consumer culture created by peer pressure The phenomenon of consumerism has been widespread for years, although, more teens are attempting to practice responsible financial habits. According to a 2024 survey by Piper Sandler, teen self-reported spending was down 6%, however, there was an increase in beauty…

With greater emphasis on slang words, informal communication intensifies Slang is everywhere, from the screens of teenagers to casual conversations nationwide. According to a 2023 WordsRated report, 80% of Americans say they use slang, with 20% using it in every conversation. This significant number calls for the understanding of…