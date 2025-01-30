Social media for student athletes, beneficial or harmful?

In today’s digital world, social media platforms have become an essential tool to create a following and keep track of current events and people. This is why high school athletes have lately been using social media to build their presence and gain widespread recognition. The use of social media has become a key point in the journey of the modern day athlete, acting as a very powerful resource.

“It (social media) can be a positive and a negative in many ways,” said Athletics Director Jim Inskeep.

Social media can help high school athletes gain visibility, with college scouts and recruiters increasingly turning to social media platforms such as Instagram to spot rising talents. If an athlete creates a good profile, with athletic achievements, training and workout routines and game highlights, they can stand out to coaches and universities, increasing their opportunities.

Social media also offers the opportunity for athletes to stay connected with possible recruiters, fellow competitors, teammates, fans and friends. This comes with the ability for these student athletes to share moments of accomplishment in their athletic careers.

“Social media apps have provided a platform for student-athletes to inform and promote their followers regarding their recruitment process,” said Inskeep. “The recruitment process can be a very exciting time with schools being interested in you as an athlete at their university.”

Football player and junior Anthony Coellner agrees with Inskeep. He said posting on social media gives him an increased opportunity to get recruited by a school, extending his reach.

“It really gives them a platform to spread information and to speak their mind,” said Coellner.

Another student, volleyball player and sophomore Catalina Ufor, just created a social media account on Instagram specifically for her volleyball.

“Almost every girl on the team has a volleyball account on social media,” Ufor said. “But I still think if I create one and post, it would really help me get out there more, especially so it would show my skill to anyone, increasing my chances of playing in college.”

Coellner brought up another benefit of social media, as he said, “Social media is also a way to make money through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), which is becoming very big in today’s world.”

NIL is a way for college athletes to get paid through marketing and promotions, increasing with their social media presence.

While social media can create a lot of opportunities, it can result in a lot of pressure for student athletes. It can increase their need to perform, post and seek validation from viewers.

Due to the high school students’ tendency to seek perfection can cause burnout, especially when athletes are trying to juggle school work, social lives, and sports.

According to a study by The Islamic Azad University in Iran, 75% of a group of 200 soccer players said they feel some type of pressure and stress due to social media.

“On the flip side, the expectations grow bigger and bigger when followers know you are a “college-level” recruit and people judge you by the schools recruiting you to play at that level,” Inskeep said.

Coellner voiced his agreement, as he said social media can indeed increase pressure to perform.

Student athletes, while using social media as a resource for growth in their athletic careers, should be cautious of what can ensue with increased presence in the platforms.