Students worry TikTok ban shows signs of decomposing democracy

Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
The Fathers of Innovation
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
Graphic Perspective: Presidents' Day, a day for all presidents or just a select few?
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Physical Touch
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Quality Time
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Words of Affirmation
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Gift Giving
Ivy Wei, CMYC member and female leader, demonstrates how to create a craft to members of the Gardening Together on Feb. 11. Wei said, “Giving young women the opportunity to be leaders in the community has a wide range of positive effects, from being more confident and speaking up about problems they might see to knowing how to delegate tasks and work in a cohesive and productive group.”
Mayor and community leaders share the importance of female empowerment and leadership
A woman buys honey at her local supermarket. Asad said, “Understanding the bees might seem like a small issue, but it can really tell us how the world and the ecosystem near us exist."
Eastern Indiana Beekeepers to meet on Feb. 18, emphasizes importance of bee conservation
Junior Emily Lucas tends to a plant at this school on Feb. 12, 2024. Lucas has taken care of many plants at home herself, as a keen advocate of environmental conservation. “People should care about nature and tree conservation because this is our home,” said Lucas.
Clermont Tree Allies to meet on Feb.12, advocate for tree preservation and wildlife support
SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams talk in the Commons on Feb. 4. Lytle said he wants to emphasize building intrapersonal relationships with both students and staff alike this semester.
SROs enter second semester planning on emphasizing visibility, connections
Content gatherer Avika Rajmane works on a spread during SSRT on Feb. 4. Rajmane said, “I love yearbook staff, it is a great opportunity to branch out and get to know new people.”
Pinnacle staff continues to put together yearbook, focusing on People Bar
Students worry TikTok ban shows signs of decomposing democracy
Students in Mr. Conley’s biomedical science class learning about the process and terminology of autopsies. Principles of Biomedical Science focuses on hands-on learning activities, allowing students to explore different biological concepts.
Medical shadowing provides students opportunities to experience different healthcare careers
Junior Ismail Kheiri ends his prayer by asking Allah SWT to fulfill his wishes on Jan. 29. “Umrah is almost like a fresh start in Islam,” Kheiri said. “You get forgiveness for a lot of the sins that you’ve done, and you ask to be guided on the right path of Islam.”
Students strengthen faith through Umrah: the minor pilgrimage with major benefits
Freshmen Phillip Shin and Benjamin Holcomb work together for their genetic counseling project during biology class on Jan. 30. The pair was assigned to research breast cancer as part of a role-play scenario designed to simulate counseling an individual with disease. “Working on this project has made me realize the reality of breast cancer. And it has made me more aware of the habits that I make that might affect my health in the long-term.” Phillip said.
Widespread health literacy helps reinforce healthy habits amid rising cancer incidence in young adults
Senior Katherine Ke collects an abundant amount of clothing and essential items for the Med-life club’s clothing drive for victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires. The drive aims to provide support and supplies to the community members affected by the fires. (Submitted Photo: Katherine Ke)
LA wildfires encourage student discussion, activism
Opposing Column: Sports shows remain predictable, decrease sportsmanship
Opposing Column: TV shows centered on sports humanize athletes, showcase struggles
Senior Joely May Stupeck performs a solo during her dance competition. Stupeck said she practices five to seven times a week for competitive dance. (Submitted: Joely May Stupeck)
Athlete Spotlight: Joely May Stupeck on competitive dance
Comparing Sideline & Competitive Cheer
Super Bowl season: fast approaching and highly anticipated
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Sophomore Monroe Melton perform in the dress rehearsal of Brainstorm. The show runs from Feb. 6 to 8 in the Studio Theater.
Q&A with actors, stage manager on studio theatre production “Brainstorm”
National Chinese Honors Society's Lunar New Year Celebration Photo Gallery
Biopics should focus on accuracy, implementing new stories [opinion]
Juniors Emma Miller and Luke Boyce perform for the Rising Stars members during the club’s meeting on Jan. 16. The Indiana Thespians State Conference will take place from Jan. 24-26.
Q&A with theater students about Indiana Thespians State Conference
Q&A with junior Tege Holt on music journey
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Q&A with senior Kathleen Williams on photography business
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Month in Review: January 2025
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Mini Crossword: February 24
Word Search: February 24
Wordle: February 18
Connections: February 13
Wordle: February 12
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 3
Connections: January 22
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: December 3
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: January 30
Wordle: December 18
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Review: Few biopics succeed, but “Better Man” does [MUSE]
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Students worry TikTok ban shows signs of decomposing democracy

Riva Jain and Wynne BruBaker
February 24, 2025
Helena Wang

The United States Congress banned the praised and popular TikTok app nationwide on Jan. 18 at 10:30 p.m. TikTok was removed from both the Apple app store and Google play store, and remains unavailable to download. The app was restored less than 24 hours after then presidential elect Donald Trump issued an executive order delaying the enforcement of the ban for 75 days. 

The TikTok ban bill, otherwise known as the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,”  was first proposed on March 5 by Rep. Mike Gallagher and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi as a way to regulate the potential threat the Chinese government posed on the United States through the app. Lawmakers worry the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is manipulating content and gaining access to sensitive data that could threaten American democracy. 

However, for sophomore Emily Wang, the TikTok ban seemed to be a symptom of the collapse of American democracy, as the ban jeopardizes the right to free speech.

“I personally thought that it would never actually get passed because it was too extreme, I didn’t think that the government would actually go through with it,” Wang said. “It violates democratic values because I feel like the U.S. government is trading in its actual care for democracy and free speech so that they can further this political agenda where they have to keep competition in the U.S. without dealing with major competition outside of it. And I think that they used fears that TikTok is very pro-China, very anti-America, and they kind of used that to further this political agenda.” 

Wang is one in many teenagers who feel similarly. As stated by Pew Research Center, only 18% of teenagers were in support of the government banning TikTok, compared to about 38% of adults. This is possibly due to the frequency of viewership, with over half of U.S. teens saying they watch TikTok daily, compared to only a fourth of U.S. adults. However, according to sophomore Harshita Vallepalli, there are other possible explanations. 

“Younger people generally support less government regulation of online platforms, prioritizing freedom and privacy, while older generations often favor more regulation, focusing on security and protecting national interests,” Vallepalli said. “The ban could limit younger generations’ ability to use TikTok for activism, news and self-expression, pushing them to find alternative platforms. It may also discourage creative ways to engage with social issues and share personal stories.” 

On the contrary, Kate Masterson, the Assistant Director of Digital Security & Privacy for Carmel Clay Schools said the TikTok ban could potentially be something enforced to improve safety for children. While she said she didn’t think banning TikTok would solve any deep-rooted issues with social media use for our culture, Masterson reiterated that there were real consequences for what happens online, and a part of her job among others in the United States was to make sure students and young people were prepared to navigate the digital world. 

“There is a tension between allowing people to make a choice for themselves, even if that choice is harmful and a government is deciding to regulate that choice to protect people,” Masterson said. “We see this happening in many places—it’s the law to wear a seatbelt while driving, alcohol only being legally allowed to be sold to people over 21 and so many more situations. So I’m not sure that a TikTok ban would be a violation of democratic rights, but perhaps a needed intervention to protect people. Where I’m less certain is if TikTok specifically is the danger. I would much rather see larger conversations about social media use by children and how tech companies can do a better job of making their products safer by default.” 

Sophomore Emily Wang scrolls through her TikTok “For You Page”. “TikTok has become a massive outlet that allows people to express themselves, discover music, and find communities. I think that it has cemented itself, filling a special niche in short-form content that other social media sites cannot replicate,” Wang said.

Nonetheless, Wang said intervention of this extreme could be used to meddle with politics and serve as propaganda for Donald Trump, who was credited for temporarily returning the app. 

“I don’t think (the claims about CCP intervention) are very legitimate. I think it is just government overreach, because the government wants to keep data and competition among social media sites,” Wang said. “The U.S. government has reason to want to keep all of that money and everything inside of the U.S., especially because you see Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg and all these Republican people getting very close to the government. So I feel like they had some influence of not wanting TikTok as competition. Personally, I think it breaks down a lot of the legitimacy the government has because a majority of people don’t want to see TikTok banned for the reasons that the U.S. government wants it to be banned.”

Vallepalli emphasized her belief that the ban would likely increase skepticism toward the government by limiting digital freedom and transparency, and said government control over social media will inevitably conflict with individual rights by limiting freedom of expression and personal autonomy.

“Banning TikTok is government overreach because it blocks a popular platform without clear proof of a real security threat, limiting people’s freedom to share and create online. It could lead to more government regulation on online apps restricting free speech, and increasing tech-based geopolitical divisions,” Vallepalli said. “While some regulation is needed for security and privacy, too much control can restrict open communication and personal freedoms. International relations are a key factor since TikTok is owned by a Chinese company, which heightens tensions between the U.S. and China. It appears that national interests are taking precedence over citizens’ rights to free expression, with an emphasis on security concerns rather than safeguarding free speech.”

Ella Lu

With respect to many arguments claiming the TikTok ban was purely politically motivated, some believe that it might have benefits to teenage mental health. A common belief holds that social media can glamorize self harm and misinformation, promoting “doomscrolling.” The removal of this app could potentially lessen the extent to which teens are exposed to social media. 

“My two main concerns when it comes to social media in general are data privacy and mental health,” Masterson said. “The mental health aspects of social media use are going to vary depending on who is using the service. We know that these platforms are designed to tap into human brain chemistry to keep users’ attention. Some people may be able to use social media without many detrimental mental health consequences. For others, it may be a real struggle. A challenge with social media and young people is that full brain development isn’t complete until about age 25, so we don’t really know the long-term effects yet. Social media is an integral part of how students stay connected and communicate. There isn’t a huge body of research available, but the research that does exist indicates that there may be benefits to social media use. But with those benefits, there are also significant risks. Social media isn’t going away, so I think it’s important to have conversations about how we can use it well and with the least harm to individuals and society at large.”

