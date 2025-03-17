Graphic Perspective: Gulf of America?

Students discuss impact, career skills built from working on “passion projects” Junior Allison Shen said she has always enjoyed math class, despite noticing that her peers don’t share the same love. So, Shen decided to do something about it. Now, Shen is the co-founder of Infinity Squared, a non-profit that seeks…

Students strengthen faith through Umrah: the minor pilgrimage with major benefits In early January, junior Ismail Kheiri performed his first pilgrimage to Mecca. Kheiri said the pilgrimage was an eye-opening event. “Seeing the Kaaba for the first time was transformative,” Kheiri said. “I had only seen it in pictures and it…