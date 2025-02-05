Graphic Perspective: TikTok ban

The views in this graphic perspective do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Marianne Guo at [email protected].
Related Posts:
Q&A with theater students about Indiana Thespians State Conference Senior Jack Kennedy, State Thespian Officer What is the Indiana Thespians State Conference? The State Thespian Conference happens every January, and it is the big event for Indiana thespians. There’s a play competition, so we all have different regionals throughout…
Senate to host their annual Winter Formal Student body president Sophie Parker says the Senate will host its annual Winter Formal event on Jan. 31. “(Winter Formal) is on Jan. 31, in the Fieldhouse, after the Ben Davis basketball game so (it’s from) 9 to 11 p.m.…