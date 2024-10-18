In honor of Chinese Golden Week, students, Chinese teacher reflect on discussions about Chinese American culture, heritage

  • PSAT DAY IS ON OCT. 22
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Superintendent Michael Beresford poses at his desk on October 3, 2024. Beresford said there is construction on the home side of the stadium.
Maanav Rajesh, senior and CSHS president, begins preparation for the meeting presentation on Oct.14. CSHS will meet on the second Monday of every month in media center classrooms two and three.
Juniors Marielle Pabia and Joury Elkadiri make bracelets at the A5 Mid-Autumn Festival meeting on Sept. 27. The meeting had crafts and mooncakes.
Senior Alice Mayer visits Indiana University. Mayer said college visits are a great way to get to know the school environment. (Submitted Photo: Alice Mayer)
Senior Jossi Sorg communicates with friends using inside jokes and new slang at the homecoming pep rally on Sept. 20. Sorg said, "Slang is ever-changing, it will continue evolving. In the 80s and 90s, people used words that aren't relevant today and that will happen for this generation's slang terms."
Sophomore Vedika Vyas completes homework for AP precalculus BC after school at the library on Sept. 13. She said, "(I) wouldn't say that there is more work for AP precalculus than honors Algebra II. Obviously they are different courses, but I would say (AP precalculus BC) makes (us) think deeply about foundations established in honors Algebra II."
Freshman Sofia Ludington-Barquet rides atop a camel on her way to the Great Pyramids at Giza on Monday, May 29, 2023. "To touch, feel, smell---and just be there---was so much better than looking at the magazine that I had looked at all my life. It truly was incredible," said Ludington-Barquet. (Submitted Photo: Sofia Ludington Barquet)
On Oct. 14, the CHS varsity girls volleyball team prepares to go into their first sectionals match for the 2024 year. They prepared by going through drills to get them ready for situations that could occur during sectionals.
Sophomore Edward Chen hits a pickleball at the Pickle-Pong Club callout on Aug. 23 in the Fieldhouse gym. The club consisted of playing pickleball and ping pong games.
Senior Ethan Wu and freshman Jenna Kraus perform in the dress rehearsal of Studio One Acts. The show runs from Oct. 17 to 19 in the Studio Theater.
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to "Dance Moms", Williams said, "It's not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You're not performing new dances every single week." (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Senior Edna Efuntoye poses in her military uniform after camp. "I feel that I grew a lot stronger from camp," she said. "I'm glad I didn't let other people stop me from joining." (Submitted photo: Edna Efuntoye)
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Categories:

In honor of Chinese Golden Week, students, Chinese teacher reflect on discussions about Chinese American culture, heritage

Drithi Raipet
October 18, 2024
Abigail Lee
Juniors Marielle Pabia and Joury Elkadiri make bracelets at the A5 Mid-Autumn Festival meeting on Sept. 27. The meeting had crafts and mooncakes.

Chinese Golden Week is the celebration of forming the People’s Republic of China. While the extended holidays were created to boost the Chinese economy, citizens usually celebrate by traveling, spending time with family and friends, or watching celebrations and military parades. The holidays showcase many values commonly seen in Chinese culture and heritage. Although these celebrations are more widespread in China, Chinese Americans often find ways to honor these customs from afar, like sophomore Chelsea Meng.

“I celebrate a lot of Chinese holidays, like Chinese New Year and the Mooncake Festival because it’s been a part of my life since I grew up in China,” Meng said. “…Every year we call family back in China, and do the traditions.”

Chinese teacher Tungfen Lee said many Chinese-American communities actively celebrate cultural practices.

“Chinese Holidays are often maintained through community events. In Carmel, we have the Mooncake Festival for our Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, and we will also celebrate Lunar New Year in our community,” she said.

Senior Jessica Ding said one of her favorite holidays is Children’s Day, which is in June. The day is set aside to acknowledge the importance of youth in China.

Juniors Nicholas Palacio and Marielle Pabia grab mooncakes at the A5 Mid-Autumn Festival meeting on Sept. 27. The Mid-Autumn Festival was on Sept. 17. (Abigail Lee)

“It’s a time which honors the youth of the country. They get to celebrate and they usually get gifts,” Ding said. “I care about Children’s Day because of the cultural significance, but also because my parents always cut me a lot of slack on Children’s Day or that weekend.”

Meng said she struggled with moving to the U.S. at first, but she said she eventually adjusted. 

“I was actually born in China, and I moved here when I was really young. I’d never felt really included because I was a different nationality,” Meng said. “But then as I grew up, I slowly picked up English and felt like I actually belonged with the other kids.”

Lee moved to the United States after growing up in Taiwan.

“I came to America to pursue an advanced degree in North Carolina, at Chapel Hill,” Lee said. “Later we became citizens, settled down here, and raised our family.”

Ding said growing up in America required her to learn to balance both identities.

“Growing up as a Chinese American means that I kind of had to balance the cultural practices and values of Chinese culture while living in American society,” Ding said.

Meng said she balances her identity by spreading awareness at events.

“I do community service and Chinese dancing. I’ve tried to perform for American festivals, but haven’t really adapted anything,” Meng said.

Lee said she educates students on Chinese heritage and culture. 

“Cultural values are influenced by what we hear and see in our daily life, and then we pass them down from generation to generation,” Lee said.

Ding shared she feels Asian Americans have some additional challenges.

“Here in America, there’s a very high achieving culture, something that I see a lot of Asian American students also kind of have to face, which is that, they want to make their communities proud by being highly individualistic,” Ding said.

Meng said she has felt discriminated against in the past because of her appearance.

“During school, when I worked in groups, I realized that people kind of excluded me and they kind of made me do all the work,” Meng said.

Ding shared this sentiment, especially in school.

Katelyn Chen

“Sometimes people assume I have fluency in a certain language, or they assume that I’m particularly strong in math when I’m not. I’m actually really bad at math,” she said, and added that media representation does play a large role in shaping public perception of Chinese Americans. “They [The media] don’t do enough research to properly, accurately portray the actual cultural values,” she said, “Often, it’s just an Asian American actor, and then their actual personality in the show is very much Americanized.”

Lee said culture can be tricky to teach to students who have not had much exposure to it. 

“Filial piety is a cultural value very unique to the Chinese culture,” Lee said. “Many cultural values are influenced by what we hear and see in our daily life, and then we pass it down from generation to generation.”

Ding said she felt the same way, saying that Chinese and American cultures are very different.

“In China, it’s very much believed that you should make sacrifices in order to protect the community, which means sometimes limiting your personal development,” she said.

Lee shared her hopes for future generations of Chinese Americans who want to maintain their cultural heritage.

“The first one is I hope they can maintain their interest in learning the language,” she said. “Secondly, practicing their Chinese customs. The third one is passing them out to their future generations.”



