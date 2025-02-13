Widespread health literacy helps reinforce healthy habits amid rising cancer incidence in young adults

Senior Drew Reed was 1 year old when he was diagnosed with a rare type of childhood cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma. For Reed, it started with body pains and could have escalated into something far worse if the cancer wasn’t caught early.

According to Reed, many individuals believe a cancer diagnosis seems like a distant reality, a fate that seems far removed from their own lives, often acknowledged in abstract terms like “someday,” but for many, this “distant reality” is not so far off.

“We went to the doctor about the pain I had and it turned out that it was cancer,” Reed said. “We caught it early, but it was rhabdomyosarcoma, which is one of the rarer, deadlier cancers. (The doctors) told us that because we caught it so early, I was very lucky.”

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare cancer that begins in human soft tissues which function to connect and support organs. As the cancer spreads, the disease becomes increasingly apparent as it causes bulging of the eyes, pain in the affected areas and often bleeding in the nose, throat or ears. Rhabdomyosarcoma is a cancer that predominantly affects young children and is caused by genetic factors rather than preventable ones.

Some cancers, like Reed’s childhood cancer, are influenced by factors outside of human control like genetics or random cellular changes; however, his story serves as a reminder to address the preventable risks. Many other cancers that develop later in life are linked to lifestyle choices, environmental exposures and habits formed during adolescence. Reed’s experience emphasizes the need for support and understanding for those facing unavoidable health challenges, yet it also underscores the critical role education can play in reducing preventable cancer risks.

Cancer rates on the rise

According to Yale Medicine, incidence of cancer rates among young adults has been on the rise. Between the years 1995 and 2020, cancer rates among young adults have risen by one to two percent, marking a nearly 50% increase. Oncologist Mary Louise Mayer supported this finding.

“Many studies show that cancer prevalence is actually increasing in younger adults, and it is not entirely known why this is,” Mayer said. “It’s just an observation, but the most prevalent cancers affecting young people are breast, pancreatic and gastric.”

In addition, Mayer noted the importance of maintaining good habits as it pertains to cancer prevention.

“Obviously most people realize that it is important to implement good habits into your daily life, but oftentimes they don’t actually do it,” Mayer said. “One of the most important things that young people can do to mitigate cancer risks is to not start smoking or vaping. It’s well documented that it is addictive, but if you start smoking before the age of 18, it is a lot harder to break the addiction than someone who started older. Also, diet, obesity and activity levels play a huge role in cancer risks as well.”

According to Mayer, the rising rates of cancer among youth is an object of concern and has led many to ask whether current educational approaches are sufficient.

“It is important that schools enforce the idea that it is important to implement healthy habits specifically concerning diet, activity, smoking and alcohol intake in light of these rising cancer rates,” Mayer said.

Educating young people

To that end, while Reed said these factors had little to do with his diagnosis given that his condition was genetic, however, he maintains the importance of staying healthy through his cancer remission.

“I believe that it is important to have good habits, but also more people should know that it is actually crucial to maintain these habits,” Reed said.

Adam Havice, health and wellness teacher at this school, said this school emphasizes cancer awareness and prevention through curriculum.

He said in the health curriculum, there are a number of units that address cancer prevention directly or indirectly by discussing healthy lifestyle choices.

“This allows us to explore the role of lifestyle factors, such as diet, exercise, alcohol, tobacco products, drugs and stress management, play in causing or reducing cancer risk. We are also able to discuss the impact of environmental factors, such as air pollution and exposure to certain chemicals, on cancer risk.”

According to Havice, cancer prevention is not limited to traditional education; it requires holistic health literacy.

“Not only are there various sections of the curriculum dedicated to cancer awareness, this school has various initiatives regarding cancer prevention and awareness,” Havice said. “Both the men’s and women’s soccer teams do a cancer awareness night and the house of representatives does a lot of fundraising events.”

Making good lifestyle choices

While childhood cancers like Reed’s are often unavoidable, cancers associated with lifestyle choices remain a critical area where intervention can make a difference. Mayer highlighted the role of early education in shaping long-term habits.

“Young adults should be taught to cultivate good exercise habits,” She said. “To be honest, a lot of group sports aren’t sustainable well into adulthood, so education in terms of health practices will benefit many young adults.”

Mayer explained that habits formed during adolescence often persist into adulthood, making it a key period for preventative measures.

“It’s important to start these conversations early,” she said. “I know some people would brush off feeling bad, but if you suspect something like cancer it is important to get tested and screened.”

Schools play a role

Sophomore Hannah Duong, who is currently in the health and wellness class at this school, said the current health curriculum at this school has taught her to keep herself healthy.

“From health class, I’ve learned that one of the most valuable things to take care of my body is probably to be more conscious about what I’m doing and the things surrounding me,” Duong said. “I learned it is important to get exercise, have a good diet and avoid unnecessary things like self tanning.”

According to Havice, schools are uniquely positioned to foster a culture of health awareness. He suggested integrating practical experiences, such as Relay for Life, to engage students more deeply.

“This could be another great way to educate our school population about healthy lifestyles, early detection and risk reduction strategies, which impact the impact of cancer by raising awareness and funds for research,” Havice said. “Relay for Life is a unique experience that brings together survivors, caregivers and supporters to celebrate life, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds for cancer research and patient support.”

According to Mayer, on a personal level, challenges remain. Both Havice and Mayer said they find younger adults less likely to take such cancer prevention measures seriously.

“Unfortunately, many people, especially younger generations, view cancer as a future possibility, and they don’t really take into account that it could happen to them as well,” Mayer said. “It really isn’t a future possibility, it is something that everyone should be aware of and do things in their power to make a difference in cancer risk factors.”

Despite this hurdle, Reed said he remains optimistic about the impact cancer awareness can have. He said he hoped that his story, though personal, could inspire others to take action.

“When dealing with cancer, it is important to be patient,” Reed said. “You have to put yourself in their shoes and kind of roll with the punches, but also make sure that you maintain your health to reduce risks of disease.”