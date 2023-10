Tune in as hosts Caitlin Follman and Caroline Just walk through the news HiLites of the week. Follman and Just will touch on HiLite’s In-Depth story on civic engagement with co-writer, Emma Hu, as well as a Florida man’s recent jackpot and the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce phenomenon that’s taking the world by storm.

The views in this podcast do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Caitlin Follman and Caroline Just at [email protected] and [email protected].