Club Spotlight: A Kid Again

Irene Hwang, A Kid Again officer and sophomore

What is the purpose of A Kid Again?

A Kid Again is a club that provides fun adventures for children with life-threatening conditions. Our club just helps them experience being a kid again.

Why did you take on the role as an officer?

I enjoyed the idea of the club and what they did, so I joined with a bunch of friends. Then, I took on the role as officer so I can be part of the mission and help.

How does A Kid Again connect with the IU branch?

We don’t contact IU directly, but we have an amazing contact, Katie, and she brings us opportunities to promote our club and coordinate with the IU branch about possible events.

When and where are meetings held?

We always have meetings on the first Thursday of every month in Room A325.

Amy Hamon, A Kid Again club sponsor

Why did you sponsor A Kid Again?

Partially because I wanted to help the students who are running the club, so that they would have a place to meet, and it fit my schedule, and I really like the cause. I like the fact that they are going out of their way and giving up their time to help children.

What is a big takeaway from this club?

It’s new to me, and so the biggest takeaway so far for me is how they help children who, for one reason or another, don’t qualify for another program for help, but they qualify for this one. So, it gives them an avenue to have activities with their peers and with their families that they wouldn’t qualify for through other programs. So, we did a Zoom call with one of our parents last time, and she commented how her daughter doesn’t qualify for the Make A Wish program, or any of the other programs, but they qualify for this program. It gave them an opportunity to do activities with their daughter, along with other children, and just to act like normal kids again.

How can students become involved?

They would need to show up at our next meeting, which is in November, and probably reach out on the Canvas club page and get in touch with our president. That would be the best way.