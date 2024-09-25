Students, counselor weigh benefits of TCP for transitioning to college

Many seniors at CHS take advantage of the Transition to College Program (TCP) schedule offered by counselors, which provides additional free time to work on homework, study or work towards individual goals. Students and counselors alike agree that the schedule offers many benefits that can make the college transition easier as the schedule provides students with ample amounts of freedom to learn discipline and self-management skills.

For senior Juhee Tyagi, being on TCP schedule has been beneficial for her, especially in regards to keeping up with her course load while also having additional time for other activities.

“I decided to go on senior schedule (TCP) because I wanted a chill senior year while also taking harder classes so I could balance everything,” Tyagi said. “I find it easier to balance my school work while also prioritizing other important things such as college applications. I’m also in choir, so being on TCP also lets me focus [on it] and be able to find more time to practice.”

Counselor Angela “Angie” Torvik agrees with Tyagi and says that being on TCP allows students to pursue passions more freely outside of school and engage in career-related activities. Like Tyagi, she says that students on the TCP schedule have a better balance between school work and their pursued activities but also helps students feel more in control.

“Students on senior schedule have the opportunity to pursue other passions outside of class time. This can be work or internship opportunities, college preparation through studying or job shadowing. Students also get a little bit of a break to offset the difficult class load required to remain in the (TCP) program,” Torvik said. “Students also get a sense of freedom that they get in college and they learn how to manage that independence and not let it get the better of them.”

Senior Ahmed Secan says that he likes how the TCP schedule allows him to study in different environments.

“My favorite part about being on senior schedule is that I can go to the library and leave the school during my release periods,” Secan said. “I feel like it helps me be more productive because sometimes being at school all day is tiring and I don’t want to get my work done when I’m there.”

However, Tyagi says she worries about how colleges may view TCP schedules and how it could affect the admission process.

“The TCP schedule may look really empty to colleges when they compare it to schools that don’t offer this kind of scheduling,” Tyagi said. “I feel like it might affect how colleges view you when they look at your transcript.”

Like Tyagi, Torvik shares the concern about how TCP schedules may affect college admissions.

“Some colleges would still like to see a full course load, even if students have the option at CHS to take a reduced number of classes,” Torvik said. “Students should always be aware of the requirements and preferences of the school (to which) they intend to apply (to).”

Regardless, Tyagi says she enjoys being on the TCP schedule because she can make time for things that matter most to her.

“It’s nice being able to leave early and to be able to work on things during school hours so I free up my own time,” Tyagi said. “But I love that I’m able to spend more time at home and be with my family.”