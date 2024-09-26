Create, Connect, Care: Self-Care Month

Students, teacher work to rekindle creativity According to Adobe, only one in four individuals feel they are maximizing their creative potential. Additionally, 52% of people believe creativity is undervalued today. Art department chairperson Jen Bub said people often lose their creativity as they age, despite its…

With greater emphasis on slang words, informal communication intensifies Slang is everywhere, from the screens of teenagers to casual conversations nationwide. According to a 2023 WordsRated report, 80% of Americans say they use slang, with 20% using it in every conversation. This significant number calls for the understanding of…