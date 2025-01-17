  • JAN. 20 IS MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY
Students share a growing passion for music in the modern generation

Aidah Brown
January 17, 2025
Kodai Fujita
Junior Faith Spittal sings worship during youth group at Mercy Road Church on December 15th. The song brought a sense of peace to the service.

According to a 2022 survey by YouGov, younger generations are increasingly more familiarized with playing instruments and creating music. This widespread exploration of music took on a deeper meaning for many teenagers worldwide. Junior and singer Faith Spittal said she achieved a greater understanding of herself through music. 

“Music, to me, is a way to express my feelings,” Spittal said. “It’s a way to connect with the Lord and other people. It’s something that makes me happy and makes me feel fulfilled.”

Similarly, DJ and senior Coyer Paradise said he uses music to leave a positive impact on his community.

“Music is a work of art,” Paradise said. “You can use it to demonstrate your creativity and express yourself. I like using music to help other people and to spread positivity.”

Director of Choirs Katherine Kouns said her love for music developed from a simple feeling.

“For me, I’ve always been inspired by songs and playlists,” Kouns said. “Music can influence your emotions, which is extremely powerful. I’ve made it my whole career and chose to double major in vocal performance and music education. I loved making and performing music, but I also really loved teaching and helping students.”

While everyone has a unique journey, Paradise said his passion for music began with sudden inspiration as well.

“I started my journey with music with my friends,” Paradise said. “My friend would write lyrics to beats on YouTube and we always thought it would be fun to make our own. A couple years ago, I started messing around on programs and realized my passion for it. That eventually evolved and as I made more and more beats, I was able to improve my skills.”

Ananya Addepalle

Spittal said her love for music was instilled at an early age. 

“Music has always been a big part of my life,” Spittal said. “I was singing before I could talk. I’ve been in choir since I was in sixth grade, so it goes along with being in choir. I developed a love for worship music by going to church every Sunday with my family. Even if I grow up and don’t pursue music, singing and music will still have a place in my life.”

Like Spittal, many deem music as their passion. Kouns said any passion requires an emotional element. 

“I always talk with my students about how your voice lies halfway between your head and your heart,” Kouns said. “There’s a lot of the nuts and bolts of getting the pitches, rhythms and vocal technique right to produce the best possible sound. On top of that, none of the techniques really matter unless we connect to it emotionally, and unless the students really trust one another to create as a group.”

Spittal said music can be used to communicate and connect on a deeper level.

“I use music to speak my voice,” Spittal said. “Music gives people something to relate to. Just listening to it connects us all together.”

Paradise said the impact of his music contributes to his determination to continue.

“It takes a long time to make good beats,” Paradise said. “Always stick with it and make more. Sometimes I make beats and they sound terrible, but I keep repeating it. You’ll never get better if you don’t try at all.”

Determination similar to Paradise’s may aid in reaching goals. Spittal said she’s working toward her music-related goals. 

“Two of my dream schools have worship bands that put out and produce music,” Spittal said. “A church that I work with is also working on putting out and producing music, so I write for them. It’d be really cool to have my name released on that album.”

Similarly, Paradise said his dreams formed as a result of exploring his specific musical interests.

“I participated in winter formal for three years and the after-prom last year,” Paradise said. “That really helped solidify my interest in bigger events. I love seeing everyone dance around and be the best version of themselves because people express themselves a lot more on the dance floor than in school. One of my goals is to perform at an actual venue.”

Although some shy away from creating music if they don’t want to pursue it professionally, Kouns said the act is valuable for many reasons.

“Everything we do is a group project, which requires holding yourself to a high standard, always pushing yourself to raise the bar of excellence and being reliable,” Kouns said. “In staying on top of all those details, there’s a lesson to be learned in putting yourself together and having poise and presentation. Whether you’re doing a job interview, a first date or a presentation at your work, those kinds of skills and confidence are needed.”
 With the many benefits to creating music, Paradise said it’s essential to first identify areas of passion.

“It’s important to find the flow in your music,” Paradise said. “Don’t try to make something that isn’t you because the result won’t be good. Find your passion and stick with it. If you listen to your gut then you’ll figure it out.”

Specific to aspiring singers, Kouns said she offers words of advice to encourage the first steps in the process.

“I’m a firm believer that if you can talk, you can sing,” Kouns said. “You might not be able to sing well yet, but that’s our job. A lot of people are scared and intimidated by it, because it can be really scary to get on stage and risk being a little bit embarrassed or nervous. However, those are the things that we grow the most from, the scary experiences.”

