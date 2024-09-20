International travel provides students, teachers diverse views and experiences

  • CHS HOMECOMING PEP RALLY AND PARADE ON SEPT. 20
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
National Photography Month
National Photography Month
A New Frontier in Space Travel
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
The cell phone ban is both helpful and detrimental to students
The cell phone ban is both helpful and detrimental to students
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon "It Ends With Us"?
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon “It Ends With Us”?
Places on Main Tier List
Places on Main Tier List
Allyson Cooksey's B2 AP Human Geography class takes notes over the latest textbook reading on Sept. 3, 2024. The class recently finished taking their Asia map quiz and are now reviewing their most recent assignment.
Students, assistant principal consider new attendance policy, incentives
Students come to the Sept. 8th callout meeting for Key Club. Ivy Wei, Key Club member and junior, said her favorite part of Key Club was the ability to serve her community.
Carmel Key Club starts the year with a callout on Sept. 8th
Sophomore Edward Chen solves problems for the USAMTS competition. “I have not competed in this competition in the past because I took the AMC instead. These are some pretty good proof problems,” he said. Chen worked with friends to solve math problems.
Math Club to compete in the USAMTS and other competitions
Superintendent Michael Beresford poses with his service dog on Sept. 12. Beresford said it's important to research the candidates for the school board race.
Carmel Clay Schools to inform voters of school board election
FCCLA officers preparing for the FCCLA callout meeting on Aug. 29 in B175. FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton said, “(The officers) this year really know what everything should look like and all the events that are competed at state.”
FCCLA officers to explain STAR events, focus on member retention at following meetings
Freshman Sofia Ludington-Barquet rides atop a camel on her way to the Great Pyramids at Giza on Monday, May 29, 2023. “To touch, feel, smell---and just be there---was so much better than looking at the magazine that I had looked at all my life. It truly was incredible,” said Ludington-Barquet. (Submitted Photo: Sofia Ludington Barquet)
International travel provides students, teachers diverse views and experiences
Junior Gaia Shields places her phone in a cell phone pocket at the start of class on Sep. 16, following the newly passed policy banning phone use during instruction. The change is intended to reduce distractions and boost classroom engagement.
Cell phone restrictions redefines engagement, interactions in school
Students learn about new clubs at the Freshman Club Fair on August 22nd. Sophomore Rajeev Singh said the activities fair was a great way to connect with students and get them to join various clubs.
Freshmen transitioning into CHS eased by implemented measures, alleviates stress
Junior Manvi Musunuru studies in class with her glasses on Aug 8. Musunuru wore glasses due to difficulty seeing the board in the class. Musunuru said it helped her greatly in classes.
Students, optometrist experience more vision problems due to increased screen time
On Aug. 10, Junior Jessica Xie focuses on editing a piece of writing submitted to the literary magazine, the Breakbread Literacy Project, where she interns. Xie said she is grateful that her internship allows her to see what writing is like from a publishing standpoint.
High school internships provide students unique experiences
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles deserves bronze
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles deserves bronze
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles doesn't deserve bronze
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles doesn’t deserve bronze
Members of the Carmel football team face off against Homestead on Aug. 23 at home. Anthony Coellner, quarterback and junior, said the team has continued to improve since the beginning of the season.
Carmel football to face Brebeuf on Sept. 20
On Aug. 23, the CHS varsity football team has their first game of the season at home. As the hounds lead the game going into the fourth quarter, the coaches help them stay focused while victory is in sight.
Football players, coach discuss impact of first game on season
Senior Alex Shackell swims in an Olympic race in August 2024. Shackell said, “There’s always going to be nerves and stuff but I tried to remain pretty calm and I knew I was ready for the race.” (Submitted Photo: Alex Shackell)
Athlete Spotlight: Alex Shackell on competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to "Dance Moms", Williams said, "It's not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You're not performing new dances every single week." (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Amidst Dance Moms revival, dancers and counselor weigh in on the representation of dance culture in the media
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on "Cinderella" experience
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on “Cinderella” experience
Senior Edna Efuntoye poses in her military uniform after camp. "I feel that I grew a lot stronger from camp," she said. "I'm glad I didn't let other people stop me from joining." (Submitted photo: Edna Efuntoye)
Q&A with senior Edna Efuntoye on military camp experience
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Students, assistant principal consider benefits, flaws of A.C.E week
Students, assistant principal consider benefits, flaws of A.C.E week
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: September 18
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 17
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 16
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 13
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 3
Connections: September 3
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 13
Connections: August 13
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 12
Mini Crossword: August 12
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 16
Wordle: August 16
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 14
Word Search: August 14
Word Search: May 16
Word Search: May 16
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album "The Tortured Poets Department" is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: "Challengers" does it all [MUSE]
Review: “Challengers” does it all [MUSE]
Review: "A House of Flame and Shadow" by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: “A House of Flame and Shadow” by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

International travel provides students, teachers diverse views and experiences

Shawn Feng
September 20, 2024
Freshman Sofia Ludington-Barquet rides atop a camel on her way to the Great Pyramids at Giza on Monday, May 29, 2023. “To touch, feel, smell—and just be there—was so much better than looking at the magazine that I had looked at all my life. It truly was incredible,” said Ludington-Barquet. (Submitted Photo: Sofia Ludington Barquet)

Freshman Sofia Ludington-Barquet had always been interested in different parts of the world, but her fascination with travel began in earnest after graduating kindergarten, when her parents gifted her a National Geographic magazine about Egypt. 

“I remember looking at the pyramids and the sarcophagus (in the magazine) and I thought it was so cool,” Ludington-Barquet said. “Then, two years ago, I was in Egypt, and it was an irreplicable experience. To touch, feel, smell—and just be there—was so much better than looking at the magazine that I had looked at all my life. It truly was incredible.”

In addition to her trip to Egypt, Ludington-Barquet has toured over 100 countries to date, including North Korea, Iraq and Kenya. 

The Allure of International Travel

For many, including Ludington-Barquet, the novelty of new sights and experiences is the main motivation for travel. According to the Pew Research Center in 2021, more than 50% of Americans have traveled abroad, and this summer, many CHS students joined these ranks. Additional opportunities to expand one’s worldview are quickly approaching as well.

Aidah Brown

Spanish teacher Margaret Edwards, who has helped organize the 2025 student trip to Ecuador, said travel helped her stimulate new interests and passions.

“Travel was one of the main reasons I fell in love with the (Spanish) language,” Edwards said. “When we are able to immerse ourselves in a culture and a language and encounter all those people of a culture face to face, I think it opens many more doors for you to understand.”

Cultural Shocks

When traveling, Edwards and Ludington-Barquet both said they realized how travel altered their identities and world views, shaping their understanding of different standards of living or ways of life. Edwards said she expects students will experience at least a few cultural shocks in the upcoming Ecuador trip in 2025.

 “The differences in the accommodations will be a shock because, of course, we are not staying at a Ritz Carlton,” she said. Sometimes, the food might not be what they’re expecting because when a lot of people think of Spanish food, they’re thinking of tacos or enchiladas—things that we’ve Americanized as Spanish. In Ecuador, they eat guinea pig, so that will certainly be surprising to them. Students are going to have to get out of this Carmel bubble to see how other people live, which is eye-opening for them.”

Ludington-Barquet said she broke out of the Carmel bubble long ago since travel had always been a key influence on her identity. While traveling, she said she learned about etiquette in many countries in order to be a respectful tourist.

“In a lot of Muslim countries, it is incredibly disrespectful to show someone the bottom of your foot,” Ludington-Barquet said. “So imagine you’re sitting at a table and you’re crossing your ankles. You have to make sure that the sole of your foot is not facing anyone. It’s so disrespectful to the point where fights can be started, so you have to be really careful. In Japan, it is really polite to take your shoes off before entering some places as a show of cleanliness and respect. And I know it sounds really funny, but making sure my socks didn’t have holes in them was also important.”

Safety Concerns

In pursuit of more adventures, Ludington-Barquet has traveled to multiple countries that the United States government has labeled unsafe for travel, including North Korea, Russia and Venezuela. 

“In Venezuela it’s really dangerous, so you’re not allowed to leave the hotel without armed cars and security escorts,” Ludington Barquet said. “When you arrive at monuments, they scope out the area for 10 minutes and they give you 10 minutes to explore.” 

Despite unsafe conditions and international political tensions in some of the countries she visits, Ludington-Barquet said she did not fixate on the stigma surrounding certain governments or nations. Instead, she said she primarily sensed a shared human experience and genuine human connection with locals, which contrasted the duality between a nation’s government and its people.

“Some of the nicest people I’ve ever met are from Iraq,” she said. “You always hear that it’s so violent, so terrible, so deadly. But these were people who recognized we were foreigners and made sure we stayed safe and had what we needed. It was very heartwarming.”

However, this optimistic view isn’t shared by all; sophomore Benjamin Lu found himself in an unsafe situation during international travel six years ago. 

“When we landed in Athens, we hadn’t checked into our hotel yet and we still had all our stuff with us,” Lu said. “My mom was carrying one backpack that had all our passports and her credit cards. We went to this plaza when someone spilled a drink on my mom. Then this other person pretended to help her clean up. While we were distracted, the person ran off with our backpack. We had to go to the (United States) Embassy to figure everything out.” 

Expanding World View

Freshman Sofia Ludington-Barquet stands in the middle of Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea wearing traditional Korean clothing on Friday, Jul. 5, 2024. The Palace offered museum-goers free admission if they wore traditional Hanbok (traditional Korean clothing), which was an opportunity Ludington-Barquet took advantage of. (Submitted Photo: Sofia Ludington Barquet)

Even with these challenges in mind, studies show traveling abroad is beneficial in a myriad of ways. According to the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, traveling abroad increased an individual’s emotional stability and cultural awareness.

Concurring with the study, Ludington-Barquet said as a result of travel, she felt more empathy for diverse populations.

“In Mexico, I saw a large homeless population, which helped me realize that there are a lot of people who do not have the same opportunities (as me),” Ludington-Barquet said. “Seeing how other people are less fortunate has instilled a bigger sense of charity within me.”

Ludington-Barquet said this newfound conviction for helping others translated into tangible action. 

“If someone is struggling, you stop and help them,” she said. “If you’re walking down a street in Mexico and you find a kid struggling to get his next meal, you help him. If someone drops something in the hallways (of CHS), you help them pick it up; it’s not that hard.” 

She said her empathy also extended to respect and appreciation for different cultures.

 “Even if this (cultural aspect or practice) isn’t a big deal to me, it can be really important to other people,” she said.

After visiting Latin America, Edwards recalled students who were inspired to get involved in MedLife, a school club that traveled to underdeveloped nations to help provide medical aid.

Ultimately, Ludington-Barquet said every trip has left an indelible impression on her identity.

She said, “Out of habit now, I take care to not show anyone the bottom of my feet; I help people pick stuff up in their hallways. Coming back from Carmel, you’re more different every trip you take. Whether it was Carmel High School or Antarctica, I am a combination of every experience I’ve ever had. In a way, we are all a part of each other—especially in Carmel which is such a diverse community. We are a part of everyone else’s experiences. So, Carmel isn’t just Carmel. It is the world.”

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal