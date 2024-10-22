Artists Association plans holiday meeting on Oct. 29

Artists Association’s next meeting will be on Oct. 29 in Room C125, according to co-president and junior Angela Li. The co-presidents will prepare a Halloween-themed meeting featuring cookie decorating.

Li said the club members will decorate cookies with Halloween-themed frosting and sprinkles. She said the co-presidents wanted a meeting with an “artsy” activity incorporating Halloween and snacks.

“A lot of people can experiment with different mediums like non-traditional art mediums like frosting and stuff,” said Li.

Andrew Murray, club sponsor and visual arts teacher, added the club will host a competition with a small prize for the best-decorated cookie.

Murray said, “Art is not just bound by the pencil or the brush, but it’s how you apply yourself to anything. It’s cool. And it’s fun.” By Demi Zhang