Carmel Key Club celebrates upcoming spring season with flower creation activity

To celebrate the upcoming spring semester, Carmel Key Club hosted a meeting where everyone made decorative flowers out of plant stems and felt material. Carmel Key Club will be meeting every late start Wednesday in the Freshman Cafeteria.

David Jiang, Carmel Key Club president and senior, said the club hosts activities like these to promote more connection between club members and incorporate more celebration into their meetings.

“A lot of our meetings involve us making some sort of decor as it’s a tangible activity everyone can participate in. For the most recent meeting, we made flowers out of felt and encouraged our members to give them to people who they love or who have made a positive impact in their lives,” Jiang said. “We did this to give our members an opportunity to connect with each other and give back to important people in their lives. We had several teachers who received these flowers and told us how happy they were to receive the flowers.”

Allyson Ward, Key Club co-sponsor and Social Studies teacher, said making crafts helps members have fun at the meeting and encourages them to give back to those they care about.

“Having arts and crafts activities keep students engaged with the meeting,” Ward said. “It’s also an easy activity to set up and allows students to have a little tchotchke they get to take home or give to people in their lives.”