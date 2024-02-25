Theater teacher and students discuss auditions into the Repertoire Theater 

Any CHS student can audition for Repertoire Theater during SSRT on Feb. 27 and Feb. 29. Posters will be posted around the school with a Google form for interested students.

“We are really excited,” theater teacher Maggie Cassidy said. “It’s really great because anyone could audition if they want.”

Primarily, kids who have schedule conflicts or those who had taken it for a year and are looking to return decide to audition for repertoire, Cassidy said.

Senior and Repertoire Theater member Yezenia Palacio-Villavicencio said she encourages anyone interested in performing arts to audition. “Overall, repertoire is really fun,” Palacio-Villavicencio said. “It’s a pretty cool class, and most people like to be there and are very welcoming.”

The Repertoire Theater class features an IB curriculum, as well as participation in two main stage productions: the fall and winter plays, which were “Puffs” and “Little Women” this year.

“It’s a really great curriculum too,” Cassidy said. “It’s just super fun to work on a show and to build it, rehearse it, and perform it for a live audience with big sets and fancy costumes.”

In order to audition, students must prepare and memorize a 60-90 second monologue from a play or musical. Palacio-Villavicencio advised to spend effort on character analysis and researching the entire play or musical.

“Really work on your monologues and commit to the character,” she said. “You should know what your character is talking about and what they believe in.”

Both Cassidy and Palacio-Villavicencio said they are looking forward to the class next year and encourage auditioning.

“If you mess up or forget something, just take a deep breath and keep going,” Palacio- Villavicencio said.

“The theater program really is exciting,” Cassidy said. “I highly recommend auditioning if anyone is interested. Every year is something new, and everyone who’s come to see our productions recognize the quality and effort Repertoire Theater puts into them.”