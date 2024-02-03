Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?

Related Posts:
- Students, teacher discuss Noah Kahan's abrupt rise to fame and Grammy nomination Noah Kahan is a 26-year-old folk-pop artist, raised in rural Vermont and New Hampshire. After releasing his third album “Stick Season” in October, his monthly listener skyrocketed from 8 to 16 million, and the album surpassed the album "Midnights” by…
- Review: Sharp Objects is a true representation of the physiological thriller genre [MUSE] As the green leaves turned to brown, and the cold air flew through Indiana, I was craving a read that would fully embrace this mood being set by the environment. At this time, I was actually in Ann Arbor, Michigan…
- Women’s hockey players continue to navigate male-dominated sport Mallory Cheslock, Carmel women’s Icehounds player and senior, had an unusual introduction to the sport of hockey which she has now played for 12 years. “(My family) was at a store which had hockey equipment and there was a pink…