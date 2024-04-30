Jojo Siwa’s extreme rebrand is a step too far in the other direction

Ever since Jojo Siwa announced she was working on her new single, she has created a new look for herself. Gone are the days of the tight high ponytails with the Jojo bows and bright colors; here is the era of dark colors and a gothic look. It’s a look that has just gone too far.

Siwa’s known for her popularity among children, especially those born in the 2010s, however, she’s made it abundantly clear that her new music is not meant for young audiences. Her look is just over the top; the black eye makeup looks like stalagmites or stalactites, the line down her chest is just odd and the outfit as a whole makes her look like a piranha.

Focusing on the online hate aimed at Siwa’s rebrand, regarding what she said for the most part, she should have expected the public’s reaction. If she wants to say these things and wear what she currently wears, she should know she will receive hate on the internet for it. In an interview, Siwa said all the hate people are saying is stuff she has already told herself. Additionally, she has also said other offhand comments that will evenly haunt her in the future like how she is.

In the music video for her new song “Karma,” she is trying too hard to distance herself from her old image. It’s as if she asked herself, “What is the farthest thing I can do to transition away from that little girl that everyone knew?”

Siwa said she wanted to do something no other artist has ever done to create a new version of herself and a new transformation in the entertainment industry. But as many people have pointed out, massive rebrands are nothing new. Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus are examples of celebrities who underwent some of the biggest changes in their careers in the context of their music but also their appearance. Siwa is not doing this new version of herself justice and other artists have rebranded in a much better way. Overall, this rebrand has gone too far and Siwa should reconsider how to look for the sake of the original audience that got her to this point in her career.