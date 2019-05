Students utilize creativity, individuality when handmaking their own prom dresses From mermaid style to ball gowns, there seems to be an endless number of prom dresses available to fulfill a high school girl’s image of the perfect dress. However a few like Jessica Qu, advanced fashion student and senior, find…

Prom and Circumstance: Promposals are a fun tradition that enhance prom, high school experience Would anyone like to volunteer to come up on stage and play in this game?” I immediately glued my eyes to the floor and lowered my head. I most certainly did not want to go up on stage. Desperately hoping…

CCS to focus on mental health awareness With mental health awareness week taking place throughout the Carmel school district from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, CHS has decided to prioritize the stigmatization of mental health problems in schools. According to Superintendent Michael Beresford, mental health is a…

Not Too Promising: Students should reconsider their promposals; more creativity, less broadcasting on social media Prom season is a traditional, exciting time, but it all comes at a cost. The amount of money poured into promposals nowadays is unnecessary. According to Fortune.com, an average promposal in the United States costs upwards of $324, as 80…

Senior Class officers help Junior Class with prom The Senior Class officers are planning to help the Junior Class with the next upcoming event: prom. According to Senior Class secretary Hannah Nist, the Senior Class officer’s role is to assist the juniors in any way. “The Junior Class…