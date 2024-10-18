Carmel Clay Schools to enter next phase of construction on stadium

Carmel Clay Schools is entering the next phase of construction on the stadium project. According to Superintendent Michael Beresford, the renovation is on the home side of the stadium.

Beresford said, “I’m really looking forward to that because that’s pretty old and it got kind of shabby and it’s not built for the number of students we have now. The next step is to bid on all the work, which is happening right now. Once the bids go in and get approved—we have one more bid to approve—then, the construction can start. A lot of the renovation is going to be a reorganization with the spaces, like the press box.”

In addition, Beresford said there is a reconstruction on the tennis courts.

“We’re replacing the tennis courts ’cause they have huge cracks. Since tennis courts are supposed to be pretty smooth, when we saw the problem, several of the cracks were huge. So, we pushed that project up.”

Eesha Singh, tennis player and senior, said, “I’ve been at the tennis courts recently and some parts of it are looking not too good. I’m certain they’ll get fixed up, though.”