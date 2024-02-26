Students, teacher reflect on inclusivity of educational spaces for Black students

Junior Tenise Machaya said there can be many obstacles presented by being a Black student.

“Being a Black student in educational spaces can be a little hard sometimes,” Machaya said. “When I’m learning history, it feels like I’m not getting the full story. In my experience it hasn’t been too bad, but sometimes there’s still racism, with both the educational system and your peers.”

According to Pew Research Center, in 2019, 69% of Black high school students said they’ve experienced racial discrimination. Showing a decrease in discrimination, a 2023 Gallup study reported 21% of Black postsecondary students experienced frequent discrimination. James Ziegler, AP African-American Studies teacher, said racial discrimination like that can have a deep impact.

“There’s not a part of life in the United States where race doesn’t have an impact,” Ziegler said. “That’s just the reality of the society we’re in, especially after hundreds of years of race being ingrained.”

Junior Jimmie Winbush said his education may look different as a Black student.

“Being a Black student, you have to emphasize your educational excellence more,” Winbush said. “People won’t value your accomplishments as much. Being Black, you have to work twice as hard for half as much.”

Like Winbush, Machaya said she recognizes possible inequalities and said educators may even contribute to that.

“Educators may feel a certain way or be prejudiced when it comes to teaching,” Machaya said. “They might not be as understanding. I don’t have bad experiences with that now, but there have been past times where a teacher has just dismissed me or not paid as much attention to me as other students.”

To combat this, Ziegler said it’s important for educational spaces to be welcoming and safe for everyone.

“One of the most important things, in terms of the classroom, is being safe spaces for young people to go to,” Ziegler said. “Depending on what school you’re in, if you’re a student of color that can impact how safe you feel, especially in a predominantly white institution where you may be a numerical minority.”

Winbush said factors like behavior by peers can also impact how you view educational spaces.

“There’s been times when my peers have underestimated me,” Winbush said. “They might not think I’m bright or as smart as I might be.”

Machaya said she’s seen many similar experiences.

“I’ve seen many Black students face challenges like racism or prejudice,” Machaya said. “Focusing on issues like this is important so it becomes less common. When people ignore it, we’ll start seeing it more often.”

Like Machaya, Ziegler said it’s necessary to combat racism in order to lessen its recurrence.

“Too many times in our school we have students saying slurs and then making excuses that they were joking,” Ziegler said. “Intent doesn’t always translate to harm. Just because you meant something as a joke, that can still hit somebody in a painful way.”

Machaya said understanding many cultures may help people treat others with compassion.

“It’s important to educate yourself and go out of the way to learn about other people and cultures,” Machaya said. “Understand that people might be different from you, but still accept and uplift them. Also, eliminate any stereotypes or biases you might have.”

Winbush also said learning about other cultures teaches valuable lessons.

“When you understand a diversity of cultures, it creates a better environment for everyone,” Winbush said.

Machaya said it’s also important to note and learn more about personal culture.

“A change I’d like to see is talking more about black figures throughout history in school,” Machaya said. “Seeing more Black figures would be inspiring, especially because there are so many Black people in history that helped us get to where we are today.”

Ziegler said diversity is essential and should be emphasized in the classroom.

“An important thing is seeing yourself represented in the curriculum,” Ziegler said. “As a student, do you see people like you represented in a positive light? Or, in the case of Black Americans, they’ve been portrayed in terms of the traumas they’ve faced, not all the massive contributions that they’ve made to this country.”

Winbush said the significance of Black culture should be reflected in the curriculum.

“I’d like schools to have more emphasis on Black culture and the many contributions of (Black Americans),” Winbush said.

Machaya said Black students should be able to see themselves represented in the curriculum throughout the year, not just for select periods of time.

“I want to learn more about Black history when it’s not Black History Month,” Machaya said. “We don’t integrate that part of history as much as I think we should.”

With the goal of inclusivity in mind, Ziegler said he’s unsure, but hopeful of what the future will hold.

“We’re at a crossroads of the future of inclusivity,” Ziegler said. “We should be taking active steps and speak up for what’s best for all students.”





