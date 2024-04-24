DECA to prepare for international competition, competitors to attend meetings for schedule and itinerary

Zoe Tu Seniors Jillian Rang and Athul Ramkumar practice their presentation at the DECA state competition on March 5, 2024. Arya Patel, DECA paper head and junior, said, “As they [students] begin to make their final preparations, it’s important to remember that making it to this point is an incredible achievement.”

From April 27 to 30, the DECA international competition, International Career Development Conference (ICDC), will take place in Anaheim, Calif. ICDC competitors must attend a required meeting on April 18 during SSRT or after school in Room F113.

DECA sponsor Jacob Goodman said, “In this meeting, we will discuss the itinerary and schedule for ICDC, airport arrivals, dress code, rules and just what to expect during this trip.”

Additionally, on April 16, students can pick out a DECA blazer to take home and pack in their luggage. Blazers are available in Room F109 before school, during SSRT or after school.

Goodman said, “CHS DECA will provide each ICDC competitor with an official DECA blazer that must be worn at general assemblies, during testing and competition. Students can try on blazers and take home one that fits to pack in their luggage.”

Overall, Arya Patel, DECA paper head and junior, said, “ICDC is quickly approaching for many DECA students and as they begin to make their final preparations, it’s important to remember that making it to this point is an incredible achievement.”