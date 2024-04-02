With increase of negativity online due to anonymity, students, teacher, weigh limiting free speech online for toxicity

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
Welcome to The Matrix
Welcome to “The Matrix”
Making HER-Story
Making HER-Story
Standing Together
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Life of the Mardi
Reading books intended for younger audiences should not be viewed as childish
Reading books intended for younger audiences should not be viewed as childish
Banning TikTok will cause drawbacks in economy, disrupt small business success
Banning TikTok will cause drawbacks in economy, disrupt small business success
Staff Editorial: CHS can improve recognition of academic success
Staff Editorial: CHS can improve recognition of academic success
Consumers should stray from blindly partaking in influencer brands
Consumers should stray from blindly partaking in influencer brands
Good luck and bad luck are real phenomenons
Good luck and bad luck are real phenomenons
Science department will phase out AP Chemistry placement test
GKOM council member Zack Sears views the presentation for the upcoming meeting. According to Sears, different members of the GKOM council are assigned topics to create presentations over.
GKOM continues planning for next year, prepare for final meeting with freshmen
Joseph Broman, Mu Alpha Theta sponsor, grades tests for his honors precalculus/trigonometry class. Broman said, “I’m retiring from the Math Club next year and I’m just going to do Mu Alpha Theta so I can focus on that one and we can do more [speaker series] first semester.”
Mu Alpha Theta continues to host speaker series
CHS Computer Science Honors Society opens application for the 2024-2025 school year
South Asian students, club sponsor, discuss significance of Holi
South Asian students, club sponsor, discuss significance of Holi
Ashlyn Walker, Green Action Club (GAC) co-president and senior, presents at the Confront the Climate Crisis (CTCC) “In This Together” event on Jan. 16, 2024. Walker said there were many ways for students to get involved in environmental initiatives at this school and within the community.
Students, teachers, explore ramifications of water pollution in Indiana, finding solutions
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Junior Mason Buysee reads a recent news article for a school project. There needs to be a better way to combat false information. A habit Ive formed is cross referencing information, whether thats information from the news or from sources for schoolwork. Its a good skill to have in the long run, said Buysee.
Students battle false information on social media
Media Specialists Hannah Barbato (left) and Teri Ramos (right) shelve books together on Mar. 1, 2024 at the CHS media center. “I really enjoy putting apart some of my time to shelve books and help students,” Ramos said.
Student, media center specialist, CCPL worker discuss the evolving role of libraries
READY TO REMINISCENCE: Seniors Sandra Yang (left) and Pragathi Arunkumar (right) discuss their plans to travel together during summer break on Nov 20th, 2023. “We really wanted to go on a senior trip this upcoming summer so we can make the most of our summer because it is very likely we will go to different colleges,” said Arunkumar.
Students, counselor discuss impact of high school friendships, staying in touch after graduation
Berit Van Beynen, North Central Indiana Sand Volleyball Club club volleyball player and junior, competes in the Nike Mideast Qualifiers tournament on March 17. Van Beynen said, in the past, players have ignored rule changes like the double-touch rule, and that she thinks that will happen to this new rule as well. “There was another rule where they tried to make doubling with setting legal, but it sort of turned into, ‘Who cares this isnt how volleyball is supposed to be played,’ and it was boycotted, which I believe is going to happen with this rule too. (Submitted Photo: Berit Van Beynen)
Volleyball players discuss the new NCAA double touch rule
Freshman Aiden Dickinson plays in varsity game against Fishers on Jan. 27. Carmel won 54 to 46. When asked about his favorite part of the season, Dickinson said, I would say when we went on a stretch, we went 7-1, winning seven games in a row.
Athlete Spotlight: Aiden Dickinson plays on varsity as a freshman
Q&A with students, teacher about upcoming NCAA March Madness tournament
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Junior Cole Terbush plays hockey for the Indy Fuel Academy. Terbush said he enjoys how being a student athlete keeps him busy. (Submitted Photo: Cole Terbush)
Athlete Spotlight: Junior Cole Terbush balances hockey and ballet
Varsity Valorant and Junior Shane Phillips loads into Valorant. The toxicity ingame is just something you have to expect to deal with, he said.
With increase of negativity online due to anonymity, students, teacher, weigh limiting free speech online for toxicity
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
Gabi Bradley, Ambassadors member and senior, performs during the Ambassadors set, “Just Around the Riverbend.” The Ambassadors performed last in “An Evening of Show Choir.”
An Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Shamrock Season
Shamrock Season
The new “Kung Fu Panda 4” movie: a journey of growth, self-realization and adventure [opinion]
The new “Kung Fu Panda 4” movie: a journey of growth, self-realization and adventure [opinion]
Senior Nicolas Torre-Teramoto gives a speech in Japanese to welcome students from Japan in the Main Cafeteria. Torre-Teramoto participated in the Japanese foreign exchange program over the summer.
Students, teachers, Seikyo Gakuen students discuss impact of studying abroad
Sophomore Hannah Sevening, looks at herself through the mirror in the bathroom on Nov. 17. Sevening says that she feels that her red hair is a big part of her personality and who she really is however, it shouldn’t be the only thing that people think of her.
Students, staff, discuss red hair discrimination in light of Good Hair Day on Mar. 26
Students, counselor reflect on the long-term social effects of the pandemic
Students, counselor reflect on the long-term social effects of the pandemic
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: November 2023
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Thea Bendaly on her Instagram-run crochet shop [Biz Buzz]
Thea Bendaly on her Instagram-run crochet shop [Biz Buzz]
Review: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People,” is the best book to read when you are in a time of change [MUSE]
Review: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People,” is the best book to read when you are in a time of change [MUSE]
Review: “One Day” broke me for the second time, but this time it hurt worse [MUSE]
Review: “One Day” broke me for the second time, but this time it hurt worse [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 29
Wordle: March 28
Wordle: March 28
Connections: March 25
Connections: March 25
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 25
Connections: March 25
Connections: March 25
Connections: March 8
Connections: March 8
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: March 22
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 29
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 25
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

3
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

4
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

5
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

More in ENTERTAINMENT
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
Gabi Bradley, Ambassadors member and senior, performs during the Ambassadors set, “Just Around the Riverbend.” The Ambassadors performed last in “An Evening of Show Choir.”
An Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery

With increase of negativity online due to anonymity, students, teacher, weigh limiting free speech online for toxicity

Isaac Hsu
April 2, 2024

As the amount of websites and restrictions online continue to grow, people have found it harder to tolerate the freedom of speech online while considering toxic comments. Logan MacRae, Junior and Varsity Valorant Esports member, said he has encountered a lot of toxic people online, which he believes comes from being anonymous.

“I’ve played video games for a hot minute and I can say with a certainty that I’ve seen pretty much everything under the sun,” he said. “Everything from racism and sexism, online that’s pretty common, the most common forms of toxicity. I just think online people are more prone to be really mean, mainly because no one knows who they are and I think it’s pretty sad. For sure people also may think it’s just funny, but in the end they do it because they know there are no consequences.”

MacRae remembers one specific scene that has stuck with him, due to the absurdity of the comment from someone he met in just one minute.

“So I was playing the FPS game Valorant and I said I was going to play the agent Phoenix, who is black and then someone just called me the N-word for picking him. I started laughing because I was really surprised, it was an awkward laugh because I literally just met this person. I think we were all surprised by it, but then I just muted him because that was an option.”

According to Computer Science Teacher Sarah Robinson, being able to hide behind a screen contributes to the reason why there is so much negativity online.

“Anonymity can exemplify toxic behavior. When people aren’t being held accountable for their actions and expressions they are likely to share more negativity,” Robinson said. “On the flip side of this, people can also be more likely to respond in a more negative way towards someone that is anonymous because they are not associating a human face or name with the opinion. I think anonymity is important in some situations, but platforms should consider what they are allowing a user to do anonymously.”

Ivy Zhen, Leying Yang

MacRae said he also realizes people online will respond to toxic comments more often, but blocking them is the best solution.

“People just don’t have self control, when there’s a type of toxic stuff online and you have the ability to not see it, (the websites) are giving you all the tools to not see it,” MacRae said. “You can block people, you can choose what you want to see and hear, but if you don’t choose to do that, then it’s your fault for a lack of self control. People like getting mad even though it makes them unhappy. People still chase after it because it makes things interesting, they like drama. While most can definitely just ignore toxicity online, muting often doesn’t happen because getting a reaction is better than no reaction.”

Senior and artist Vaishu Majji also said that ignoring malicious comments is a good option, but it is ultimately up to a person to take active action in blocking out this negativity.

Varsity Valorant and Junior Shane Phillips loads into Valorant. The toxicity ingame is just something you have to expect to deal with, he said. (Mahitha Konjeti)

“Hiding likes and comments, I feel like, is a person’s personal choice. Because it is your account after all, you have the right to decide what to do with it. If you want to create a positive community, making filters for certain comments is a way to do that, after all it does affect the poster’s own mental health and everything,” Majji said. “It could be like a certain influencer causing controversy and the comments are calling them out, but are getting deleted, but that is a completely different situation. For personal instagram accounts if people are being mean for no reason, it’s completely reasonable to disable comments for your own wellbeing.”

MacRae said whenever there is a toxic person in his lobby, he just mutes them since he doesn’t believe in prolonging interactions with unpleasant people.

“On YouTube I see people disabling comments all the time and that makes sense. And in Valorant I just mute people when they start being toxic, even if they troll my actions in the game, I’m still not going to talk to them,” he said. “I don’t think we can change the other end of toxic people online, it’s just human nature sometimes, doing the wrong thing. Even with user bans being a thing, it’s really hard to get people banned to stop toxicity forever, there’s always alt accounts and VPNs. I’m not trying to victim blame, but it is up to us receiving the toxicity to just move on, since at the end of the day you will never have to see that anonymous toxic person ever again.”

With platforms becoming filled with more people, that also includes bad tempered people. However, Robinson thinks restrictive actions like comment disabling can prevent or lower this toxicity.

“I think comment disabling is a great feature, especially on content that is available for large and diverse populations,” Robinson said. “While people should be permitted to express their opinions, people should also have the choice to keep others from posting or commenting directly on their own posts. While I can’t think of a specific example that has had a large impact on me, when really being subject to all of the toxic comments whether directly to us or to others is probably negatively affecting us more than we realize.”

Majji expressed a similar observation like Robison on freedom of expression being used more negatively online.

“Online, people have this perception that no one can find you because your name is not on there, but then IP addresses exist and that stuff and you can actually be found pretty easily,” she said. “But this perception of they won’t even know it’s me, it’s not like I’m going in person, in the end it’s really the same thing. You are still saying the same thing and people are still going to end up being hurt.”

While she says online and in person bullying are very similar, Majji says what separates the two is that online users have higher confidence in criticizing.

“I’ve seen some people, like on my friends art accounts, some people comment ‘oh, your art is so bad’ or something like that, but art in itself is subjective, like everyone has their own opinions, but in person you wouldn’t really go up to a person and say ‘oh this art sucks,’” Majji said. “But on the internet people are more inclined, or entitled, to share their own opinions on people’s passions, but you know people wouldn’t say that in person. It’s because you can’t really see the person, so that kind of gives people a false self of bravery, this false sense of security, like ‘oh they can’t really see me, so I can do whatever I want.’”

Although it does increase the amount of toxicity online, Majji still believes anonymity is crucial online.

“I feel like anonymity is a person’s right in some form, especially online. You should decide if you want your name or not to be put on here, but that doesn’t excuse you from being a bad person. I feel like people should have the right to know what information is being shared and why, and I don’t want my information to be shared for no reason and to protect my own rights.”

MacRae agrees, saying that anonymity is like a double edged sword and not appreciated enough.

“I think that a lot less people would be less inclined to use the internet if they didn’t have anonymity. At the end of the day, there will always be bad people online, anonymous or not. But privacy is so important and we often don’t value that enough in today’s digital world,” MacRae said. “Having that little privacy of people not immediately knowing who we are online, is a good thing. It’s comforting too when you can hide online.”

Two Valorant players trash talk each other as they play the game. Discord is a way for students to get connected with each other, but also allows for anonoymous toxicity.

Knowing that restricting speech online doesn’t fix all the problems, Robinson looks to teaching students about online privacy and behavior as a possible solution.

“I think bringing awareness to the fact that this behavior affects people so people can recognize how it affects themselves and others is key,” she said. “I think awareness and discussion is much more effective than trying to combat negative comments or content by responding in comments of the same form.”

Majji agrees, saying how the school lectures for online interactions have values, calling out toxic online interactions just as bad as in person.

“The cyberbullying information we have at school sometimes seems stupid, but it serves a purpose. If you look at it from an outside perspective, toxic comments just come with a sense of immaturity, just like how bullying in person is just embarrassing,” she said. “We as a society look at those stereotypical bullies in movies as cringe, but then you see the spike in cyberbullying online and think it’s different, but from an outsider’s perspective it’s the same thing. Just because you hide behind a screen doesn’t make your actions any different, just more sad.”

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *